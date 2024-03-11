Prospector Appoints Ian Parkinson to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, March 11, 2024 - Prospector Metals Corp. (TSXV: PPP) (OTCQB: PMCOD) (FSE: 1ET) ("Prospector" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Parkinson to the Board of Directors.

Ian Parkinson had a successful 16-year career as a sell-side mining analyst for a series of leading Bay Street brokerage firms. Most recently Ian was Managing Director, Mining Equity Research at Stifel GMP. Prior to Stifel, Ian's brokerage career included time at GMP Securities and CIBC World Markets. Before moving to the brokerage industry, Ian spent 10 years with Falconbridge and Noranda (now Glencore) gaining broad experience across the mining business including geology, metals marketing and business development. Ian is a graduate of Laurentian University in Sudbury where he was born and raised.

Ian is currently the CEO of Halcones Precious Metals, a South American focused exploration company and serves as Executive Vice President Corporate Development for Emerita Resources which is focused on advancing several base metals projects in Spain. He is Troilus Gold Corporation's nominee to the Board as per the terms of the Property Purchase Agreement for the ML Property announced on January 3, 2024.

Dr. Rob Carpenter, P. Geo, CEO of Prospector, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Ian Parkinson as our newest Director at Prospector. His wealth of experience and strategic vision will undoubtedly contribute to our success as advance our newly acquired ML Project in the Yukon."

The Company also announces today the resignation of Michael Murphy as Director. Mr. Murphy has been a Director of the Company since 2018. In his resignation, Mr. Murphy wished the Company's management team every success in the future.

"On behalf of the members of the Board, the management team of Prospector, I would like to thank Michael for his valued contributions and commitment over the years," said Craig Roberts, Co-Chairman of Prospector. "We wish Michael all the best in his future endeavours."

The Company announces that it has granted, under its Equity Incentive Plan, incentive stock options to certain directors of the Company to purchase an aggregate of up to 300,000 common shares exercisable for a period of up to five years from the date of grant at a price of $0.22 per share. This grant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Prospector Metals Corp.

Prospector Metals Corp. is a Discovery Group Company focused on district scale, early-stage exploration of gold and base metal prospects. Creating shareholder value through new discoveries, the Company identifies underexplored or overlooked mineral districts displaying important structural and mineralogical occurrences similar to more established mining operations. The majority of acquisition activity occurs in Ontario, Canada - a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction with an abundance of overlooked geological regions possessing high mineral potential. Prospector establishes and maintains relationships with local and Indigenous rightsholders, and seeking to develop partnerships and agreements that are mutually beneficial to all stakeholders.

