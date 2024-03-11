Majestic Announces Appointment of New Board Member

Vancouver, March 11, 2024 - Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSX.V: MJS, FSE: A0BK1D) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Charles Uy to its Board as an independent director.
Mr. Uy brings a wealth of expertise to the role, with over twenty years of corporate executive management and finance experience. Mr. Uy has a strong background in the exploration and mining industry, having worked with a number of TSX-V listed junior mining companies.
Mr. Uy, CPA, CA is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a graduate from the University of British Columbia where he earned his Bachelor of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Lead Director, Mr. John Campbell welcomes Mr. Uy to the Company's Board, noting that Mr. Uy's knowledge and experience will be a valuable addition.
