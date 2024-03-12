Jervois to present at SAFE Summit 2024 in Washington D.C.

11 March 2024 / TheNewswire / Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois" or the "Company") (ASX: JRV) (TSX-V: JRV) (OTCQB: JRVMF) advises Chief Executive Officer Bryce Crocker will participate in a critical mineral panel discussion at SAFE Summit 2024: Solving the Global Power Puzzle, in Washington D.C., United States ("U.S.") on Tuesday 12 March 2024.

SAFE, or "Securing America's Future Energy", brings together prominent business, government, and military leaders to develop energy policies that advance U.S. energy security.

The panel will be moderated by author and Reuters senior correspondent on the clean energy transition and critical minerals, Ernest Scheyder.

Other speakers at the conference include Jennifer M. Granholm, Secretary, U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE"); Amos Hochstein, Senior Advisor to the President of the U.S. for Energy and Investment, U.S. Department of State; Nisha Biswal, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, U.S. International Development Finance Corporation ("DFC"); Reta Jo Lewis, President and Chair of the Board of Directors, Export-Import Bank of the United States ("EXIM"); and Jigar Shah, Director, Loan Programs Office, U.S. DOE, together with Members of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and other U.S. government and industry leaders.

