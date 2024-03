Sonoro Gold Appoints Katharine Regan To Board Of Directors

VANCOUVER, March 12, 2024 - Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) ("Sonoro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Katharine Regan to the Company's Board of Directors, in addition to her position of Vice President of Corporate Development and Corporate Secretary. Ms. Regan will stand for election by the Shareholders of the Company at the next Annual General Meeting.



John Darch, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented "We are very pleased to welcome Katharine Regan to the Board. She has been with the Company for over five years and played a key role in the Company's development. Her expertise in corporate governance and administrative operations for publicly listed exploration companies will be a strong asset to the current board."

Ms. Regan has over 25 years' experience in business development across multiple industries, in both the private and public sectors, with expertise in administrative management and corporate governance. Ms. Regan has served as an independent consultant to multiple small and mid-sized businesses overseeing corporate development as well as the creation and implementation of strategic initiatives to improve operating efficiency and support company growth.

Ms. Regan has extensive experience in administrative operations, budgetary management and regulatory compliance for exploration companies and is a member of the Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC). She was appointed Corporate Secretary of Sonoro Gold in 2019 and Vice-President of Corporate Development in 2022.

About Sonoro Gold Corp.

Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development Company holding the development-stage Cerro Caliche project and the exploration-stage San Marcial project in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

