Angkor Resources Expands Wild Boar Gold Prospect with ITC

The area expands Wild Boar to the north of the existing Wild Boar gold prospect, and now the area is roughly nine square kilometers. The Wild Boar prospect consists of numerous narrow epithermal veins associated with the Canada Wall copper gold porphyry located about three kilometers to the west. Mapping and sampling north of the main Wild Boar prospect has resulted in the discovery of skarn style mineralization consisting of sulphide and magnetite mineralization at the contact between intrusive dikes and calcareous sediments. Exploration is ongoing and the previously completed magnetic survey is undergoing interpretation.

Participating in the activities are four 5th-year Institute of Technology of Cambodia ("ITC") geology interns; three are young women. The ITC geologists are undertaking a six-week apprentice practicum with Angkor geologists and will use the experience and locations for their dissertations for graduation.



Click Image To View Full Size

The team has been in the field for three weeks and will continue until coverage of the extended prospect is complete. GPS units and compass are deployed for accurate mapping and the samples like those shown below will be processed and then analyzed with the company's portable XRF upon return to the Banlung office. Termite mounds continue to be targeted for sampling because of the indicative results they bring to soil samples down to the water table.



Click Image To View Full Size

QUALIFIED PERSON:

Dennis Ouellette, B.Sc., P.Geo., is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA #104257) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). He is the Company's VP Exploration on site and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this document.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORPORATION:

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer working towards mineral and energy solutions across Canada and Cambodia. Angkor's carbon capture and gas conservation project in Saskatchewan, Canada is part of its long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects and cleaner energy solutions across expanding jurisdictions. The company holds three mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia and its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometers in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia.

CONTACT: Delayne Weeks - CEO

Email: info@angkorresources.com Website: angkorresources.com

Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.?

The information in this press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or our future intentions or performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "continue", "demonstrate", "expect", "may", "can", "will", "believe", "would" and similar expressions and include statements relating to, among other things, Angkor's position, strategy and development plans and the benefits to be derived therefrom; the Corporation's anticipated annual production growth and annual capital spending for the next three years; that the focus of the Corporation's development activities during the remainder of 2023; expectations of when the transaction is completed; the anticipated focus of Angkor's operations in 2024; the Corporation's anticipated 2024 average production; and the Corporation's expectations that it will continue to deliver clean, reliable, sustainable energy, contributing to a reduction in global emissions by displacing high-carbon fuels. Angkor's actual decisions, activities, results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements and accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur or, if any of them do, what benefits that Angkor will derive from them.

