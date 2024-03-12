Sidoti Events, LLC's Virtual March Small-Cap Conference

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 - Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day March Small-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, March 13-14, 2024. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com/events for the most updated version and webinar links.

Virtual Agenda - Wednesday, March 13 - All Times ET Click on Company Name to Open Link to Zoom Meeting 9:15-9:45 ****** Enpro Inc. (NPO) Spok Holdings, Inc. (SPOK) Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) ICF International Inc (ICFI) 10:00-10:30 Sato Technologies Corp (SATO) AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Mistras Group (MG) U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) Charles River Associates (CRAI) 10:45-11:15 ****** Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) Electromed (ELMD) Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) Genie Energy (GNE) 11:30-12:00 IDT Corporation (IDT) AAON, Inc. (AAON) Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (GNK) Newlake Capital Partners (NLCP) CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) 12:15-12:45 ****** Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Dakota Gold Corp. (DC) Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) Ranger Energy (RNGR) 1:00-1:30 Benchmark (BHE) ESCO Technologies (ESE) Caliber Companies (CWD) Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) ISG [Information Services Group] (III) 1:45-2:15 ****** Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) ****** RYAM [Rayonier Advanced Materials] (RYAM) 2:30-3:00 Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Interface, Inc. (TILE) Chromocell Therapeutics (CHRO) ****** Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) 3:15-3:45 Xtract One Technologies (XTRA) Tecnoglass (TGLS) ****** ****** HydroGraph Clean Power (HGCPF) 4:00-4:30 A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) Carbon Revolution (CREV) ****** Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW) ARC Document Solutions (ARC) 1x1s Only (13th) 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) Broadwind (BWEN) Columbus McKinnon Corp (CMCO) Crawford & Company (CRD.B) GATX Corporation (GATX) Griffon Corporation (GFF) Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) La-Z-Boy (LZB) MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Willdan Group (WLDN) Virtual Agenda - Thursday, March 14 - All Times ET Click on Company Name to Open Link to Zoom Meeting 9:15-9:45 ATN International (ATNI) CVG [Commercial Vehicle Group](CVGI) ****** Lincoln Educational Services Corp. (LINC) ****** 10:00-10:30 Daktronics (DAKT) ****** Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Turning Point Brands (TPB) ****** 10:45-11:15 Climb Global Solutions (CLMB) Tennant Company (TNC) Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Vishay Precision Group (VPG) ****** 11:30-12:00 inTEST Corporation (INTT) Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) ****** IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) ****** 12:15-12:45 ****** Matrix Service Company (MTRX) ****** L.B. Foster (FSTR) ****** 1:00-1:30 ****** 1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) ****** Universal Electronics (UEIC) FinWise Bancorp (FINW) 1:45-2:15 DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) ****** ****** DeFi Technologies (DEFTF) Markforged (MKFG) 2:30-3:00 ****** NN Inc. (NNBR) ****** Oportun Financial Corp. (OPRT) Brady Corporation (BRC) 3:15-3:45 ****** Carriage Services (CSV) ****** Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Resources Connection (RGP) 1x1s Only (13th/ 14th) ABM Industries (ABM) Beazer Homes (BZH) EVI Industries, Inc. (EVI) Expro Group Holdings (XPRO) Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) InterDigital (IDCC) Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) Unisys Corporation (UIS) 1x1s Only (14th) CTS Corporation (CTS) Kimball Electronics Inc (KE) UFP Industries (UFPI)

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the 25 years of experience Sidoti had as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 150 equities of which greater than 50 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. In 2024, Sidoti established Lighthouse Equity Research as an extension of its CSR program to meet the specific needs of companies not valued using traditional metrics or that face challenges obtaining coverage due to political risks or other factors. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Event's benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with 1,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com