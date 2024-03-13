DLP Resources Discovers Copper on the 100 % Owned Esperanza Project with Rock Samples Returning up to 4.71% Cu, 28.8ppm Mo, 3540ppm Zn and 383ppm Co

Cranbrook, March 13, 2024 - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company") announces receipt of the first phase of rock sampling results from the Esperanza porphyry copper-molybdenum project immediately south of the Chapi Mine in Southern Peru (Figure 1).

Results for 44 rock samples taken in the initial reconnaissance sampling and mapping of the northwestern part of the project have returned highly anomalous copper, molybdenum, cobalt and zinc in mapped intrusive stocks and polymictic breccias within the overlying volcanics (Figures 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7).

Highlights

Ten of the forty-four rock chip samples returned values between 1.1% Cu and 4.67% (Table 1 and Figure 2). These samples were taken from outcropping quartz diorite and polymictic breccias with visible copper-oxides, iron oxides and tourmaline in fractures. Rock chip samples with high copper grades included: Sample 1161 - 3.88% Cu, 1.47ppm Mo, 3540ppm Zn and 281ppm Co.

Sample 1162 - 2.84% Cu, 1.75ppm Mo, 2510ppm Zn and 237ppm Co.

Sample 1163 - 3.34% Cu, 1.39ppm Mo, 1905ppm Zn and 238ppm Co.

Sample 1164 - 3.85% Cu, 1.46ppm Mo, 1885ppm Zn and 323ppm Co.

Sample 1165 - 3.17% Cu, 1.26ppm Mo, 1600ppm Zn and 210ppm Co

Sample 1167 - 1.10% Cu, 1.49ppm Mo, 2030ppm Zn and 155ppm Co.

Sample 1171 - 4.67% Cu, 1.76ppm Mo, 3060ppm Zn and 209ppm Co.

Sample 1172 - 4.71% Cu, 1.63ppm Mo, 2030ppm Zn and 383ppm Co.

Sample 1173 - 1.15% Cu, 1.32ppm Mo, 2730ppm Zn and 286ppm Co.

Sample 1174 - 1.45% Cu, 1.28ppm Mo, 1155ppm Zn and 26.4ppm Co.

See Table 1 for the anomalous set of results for the rock chip samples.

Mr. Gendall, President and CEO commented: "The Esperanza project is a grassroots porphyry copper-molybdenum project which is in a fantastic location in southern Peru and was completely unexplored until now. Initial sampling and mapping commenced in January 2024 and field observations together with these first set of rock results are very encouraging. This project is immediately south of the Chapi copper mine and within the principal porphyry copper belts of southern Peru. We look forward to advancing the project while we await drill start-up at Aurora."

Table 1. Summary of Select Rock Chip Results for the Esperanza Porphyry Cu-Mo Project.

SAMPLE Northing Easting Elev. Cu Mo Zn Co Description No m m m % ppm ppm ppm Rock Chip Samples 2x2m Sampling Area 1153 8136819 244380 1953 0.44 0.77 2010 79.90 Quartz Diorite, FeOx + Malachite + Mn + Tm? 1159 8136708 244451 1940 0.01 6.31 59 7.60 Quartz Diorite, Qtz Veinlets + FeOx + Calcite 1160 8136536 244530 1929 0.01 6.84 71 4.20 Aplite Dyke, FeOx 1161 8136324 244719 1959 3.88 1.47 3540 281.00 Polymictic Bx, Qtz + Tm + Ox Cu + Mn 1162 8136329 244714 1959 2.84 1.75 2510 237.00 Polymictic Bx, Qtz + Tm + Ox Cu + Mn 1163 8136311 244723 1955 3.34 1.39 1905 238.00 Polymictic Bx, Qtz + Tm + Ox Cu + Mn 1164 8136313 244674 1853 3.85 1.46 1885 323.00 Polymictic Bx, Qtz + Tm + Ox Cu + Mn 1165 8136818 244384 1954 3.17 1.26 1600 210.00 Quartz Diorite, FeOx, CuOx, Malachite + Mn + Tm? SAMPLE Northing Easting Elev. Cu Mo Zn Co Description No m m m % ppm ppm ppm Rock Chip Samples 2x2m Sampling Area 1166 8136818 244384 1954 0.22 0.54 1490 68.30 Quartz Diorite, FeOx, CuOx, Malachite + Mn + Tm? 1167 8136818 244384 1953 1.10 1.49 2030 155.00 Quartz Diorite, FeOx, CuOx, Malachite + Mn + Tm? 1168 8136818 244384 1953 0.07 0.34 361 23.20 Quartz Diorite, FeOx, CuOx, Malachite + Mn + Tm? 1169 8136818 244384 1953 0.42 0.89 3270 136.50 Quartz Diorite, FeOx, CuOx, Malachite + Mn + Tm? 1171 8136739 244409 1930 4.67 1.76 3060 209.00 Quartz Diorite, Arg Alteration, Qtz Vlts, FeOx, + Vlts Calc 1172 8136324 244719 1932 4.71 1.63 2030 383.00 Polymictic Bx, Qtz + Tm + Ox Cu + Mn 1173 8136329 244714 1853 1.15 1.32 2730 286.00 Polymictic Bx, Qtz + Tm + Ox Cu + Mn 1174 8136311 244723 1853 1.45 1.28 1155 26.40 Polymictic Bx, Qtz + Tm + Ox Cu + Mn 1188 8134456 241824 1917 0.01 14.80 65 30.90 Breccia, FeOx, Lim boxworks 1189 8134615 241913 1922 0.01 28.80 24 4.70 Polymictic Bx, FeOx in fractures 1191 8135447 242573 1930 0.02 10.20 82 17.20 Quartz vein, Strong Fracturing with FeOx + Mn 1192 8134631 243258 1926 0.02 6.54 98 5.80 Andesite fragment, FeOX, Intense Fracturing 1193 8134646 243282 1929 0.01 2.46 27 2.20 Quartz Diorite, QS Alteration, Very Fractured 1194 8134745 243125 1929 0.01 2.95 48 2.60 Quartz Diorite, FeOx, Turgite, 1195 8134797 243341 1925 <0.01 3.08 77 0.80 Quartz Diorite, FeOx, Turgite, Intense Fractures 1196 8134471 243472 1924 <0.01 14.8 42 4.00 Quartz Diorite, Quartz Vlts, FeOx boxworks, Intense Frac. 1197 8134164 243266 1917 <0.01 3.76 95 3.60 Diorite with Qtz Vlts, Leached - FeOx + Qtz Tm vlts Notes: Bx-Breccia, Qtz-Quartz, Tm-Tourmaline, Vlts-veinlets, FeOx-Iron Oxides, Mt-magnetite Py-Pyrite, Ep-Epidote, Chl-Chlorite, Lim-Limonite, Neo-Neotocite, Mn-Manganese, Calc-Calcite V-Very, Frac-Fractured













Quality Control and Quality Assurance

DLP Resources Peru S.A.C, a subsidiary of DLP Resources Inc., supervises sampling and carries out surface sampling and mapping of outcrop at the Esperanza project. Rock chip sampling was done within a maximum area of 2m x 2m and descriptions were carried out by a geologist. Samples are bagged and sealed on site before transportation to the ALS Peru S.A.C. sample preparation facility in Arequipa by Company vehicles and staff. Rocks are crushed with 70% passing <2mm. Sample is split with riffle splitter and 250g pulverized to 85% less than 75um. Prepared samples are sent to Lima by ALS Peru S.A.C. for analysis. ALS Peru S.A.C. is an independent laboratory. Samples are analyzed for 48 elements using a four-acid digestion and ICP-MS analysis (ME-MS61). Overlimit samples for copper and silver were re-analysed by four-acid digestion and ICP-AES (ME-OG62). In addition, sequential copper analyses are done and reports, soluble copper using sulphuric acid leach, soluble copper in cyanide leach, residual copper and total copper. ALS meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015 for analytical procedures.

DLP Resources independently monitors quality control and quality assurance ("QA/QC") through a program that includes the insertion of certified reference materials.

Esperanza Project

The Esperanza Cu-Mo Project is an early-stage exploration project in Southern Peru consisting of 4,600 Ha of claims which are 100% owned by DLP. Esperanza is located ~35 km SW of the Cerro Verde Mine in Arequipa and immediately south of the Chapi Copper Mine.

Copper-molybdenum mineralization was initially observed in an early reconnaissance program undertaken in 2022. Subsequently we have completed a satellite alteration mapping program over the project and identified alteration consistent with porphyry copper-molybdenum systems. Follow-up of alteration and subsequent sampling and mapping commenced in early 2024.





Figure 1: Esperanza Project Location



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/201477_8c833a37749ae929_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Esperanza Project -Anomalous copper, molybdenum, zinc and cobalt in rock samples.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/201477_8c833a37749ae929_002full.jpg





Figure 3: Esperanza Project - Simplified geology with areas of rock samples and anomalous geochemistry.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/201477_8c833a37749ae929_003full.jpg





Figure 4: Esperanza Project - Simplified geology with anomalous Cu in rock samples.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/201477_8c833a37749ae929_004full.jpg





Figure 5: Esperanza Project - Simplified geology with anomalous Mo in rock samples.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/201477_8c833a37749ae929_005full.jpg





Figure 6: Esperanza Project - Simplified geology with anomalous Zn in rock samples.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/201477_8c833a37749ae929_006full.jpg





Figure 7: Esperanza Project - Simplified geology with anomalous Co in rock samples.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/201477_8c833a37749ae929_007full.jpg

Qualified Person

David L. Pighin, consulting geologist and co-founder of DLP Resources, is the qualified person of the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Pighin has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

