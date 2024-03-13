Bravo Intercepts Best PGM+Au+Ni Drill Hole to Date at Luanga

Highlights include 58.3m at 3.88g/t PGM+Au, 0.12% Ni including 15m at 6.41g/t PGM+Au, 0.11% Ni,and 45.7m at 3.60g/t PGM+Au, 0.08% Ni including 13.7m at 8.47g/t PGM+Au, 0.13% Ni

VANCOUVER, March 13, 2024 - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF), ("Bravo" or the "Company") announced that it has received assay results from eight diamond drill holes ("DDH"), five from the North Sector and three from the Southwest Sector at its 100% owned Luanga palladium + platinum + rhodium + gold + nickel project ("Luanga" or "Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project"), located in the Carajás Mineral Province, state of Pará, Brazil.

"Drilling in the North Sector continues to be encouraging, with wider and higher-grade PGM+Au+Ni mineralization at shallow depths. DDH24LU235 is now the best drill hole intercept to date at Luanga and starts at only 10.5m from surface. In comparison, the Central Sector, which currently contains the largest proportion of Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") tonnage at Luanga, has been extended to depths in excess of 400m, suggesting considerable room for further extensions to depth in the North Sector," said Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO of Bravo. "We also continue to see some evidence of copper sulphide mineralization at depth in the North, as seen in drill hole DDH24LU235, suggesting potential for different styles of mineralization at Luanga."

Drilling in the North Sector continues to improve in grade and thickness compared to previously reported drilling and/or drilling on adjacent drill sections as seen in DDH24LU235 on Section 1: 58.3m at 3.88g/t PGM+Au, 0.12% Ni including 15m at 6.41g/t PGM+Au, 0.11% Ni 45.7m at 3.60g/t PGM+Au, 0.08% Ni including 13.7m at 8.47g/t PGM+Au, 0.13% Ni

Shallow mineralization in the North Sector (Sections 1 and 2) is currently being defined at depths of +/-100m and remains open down dip.

The North Sector has significant potential below 100m from surface, given that the Central Sector extends to depths of more than 400m, which also supports a significant opportunity for MRE growth at shallower depths.

Bore-hole Electromagnetic ("EM") survey team working in parallel with exploration drilling over the priority HeliTEM (airborne electromagnetics) targets, with multiple off-hole conductors ready to be modelled.

HOLE-ID From To Thickness

(m) Pd Pt Rh Au PGM + Au Ni* (%)

Sulphide Cu (%)

Sulphide TYPE (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) DDH23LU222 41.80 43.32 1.52 0.02 <0.01 <0.01 <0.01 0.02 0.88

FR DDH24LU233 46.50 56.80 10.30 1.30 0.78 0.18 0.02 2.28 0.13

FR DDH24LU234 54.40 92.40 38.00 0.98 0.63 0.12 0.06 1.79 0.06

FR DDH24LU235 10.50 20.50 10.00 2.32 0.86 0.14 0.04 3.36 NA

Ox And 21.50 79.80 58.30 2.18 1.41 0.25 0.04 3.88 0.12

FR Including 49.80 64.80 15.00 3.74 2.23 0.37 0.07 6.41 0.11

FR And 93.80 139.50 45.70 2.10 1.20 0.26 0.05 3.60 0.08

FR Including 102.85 116.50 13.65 5.13 2.67 0.56 0.11 8.47 0.13

FR And 236.30 239.30 3.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.04 0.01 1.01 FR

Notes: All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole. 'NA' Not applicable for Oxide material.

Given orientation of drilling and mineralization, intercepts are estimated at 125% to 140% of true thickness.

Type: Ox = Oxide. FR = Fresh Rock. Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization.

* Bravo's nickel grades are sulphide nickel, and do not include non-recoverable silicate nickel, unlike historical total nickel assays.

Luanga Drilling Update

Results from eight diamond drill holes have been received from the North and Southwest Sectors. All the drill holes herein reported are angled holes (-60 degrees), towards a 090° azimuth in the North and 360° azimuth in the Southwest. Together, this set of drill holes comprise a total of 1,865 metres of diamond drilling.

Section 1 (Figure 1) in the North Sector shows a new infill drill section with DDH24LU235 being the deepest drill hole on the section, clearly showing significantly better mineralization at depth, both in thickness and grade, in all three distinct zones of mineralization. Two of the mineralised zones now contain significant high-grade portions within the broader mineralised zones. This high-grade mineralization is still only defined to approximately 120m below surface, with additional drilling now planned to test for potential extension at depth. Results bode well for future MRE growth.

58.3m at 3.88g/t PGM+Au, 0.12% Ni, including 15m at 6.41g/t PGM+Au, 0.11% Ni

45.7m at 3.60g/t PGM+Au, 0.08% Ni, including 13.7m at 8.47g/t PGM+Au, 0.13% Ni

Section 2 (Figure 2) in the North Sector also shows evidence of increasing widths and grades at shallow depths, with mineralization still open at depth. DDH24LU234 (38.0m at 1.79g/t PGM+Au, 0.06% Ni) is a significant improvement over the up-dip intercept in DDH24LU232 (9.8m at 0.86g/t PGM+Au) and, as with Section 1, these results also bode well for future MRE growth, with significant potential open at depth.

Drill Results Status Update

A total of 269 drill holes have been completed by Bravo to date, for 57,648.45 metres, including 8 metallurgical holes (not subject to routine assaying). Results have been reported for 235 Bravo drill holes to date. Assay results for 26 Bravo drill holes that have been completed are currently outstanding (excluding the metallurgical holes).

Complete Table of Recent Intercepts.

HOLE-ID From To Thickness

(m) Pd Pt Rh Au PGM + Au Ni* (%)

Sulphide Cu (%)

Sulphide TYPE (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) DDH23LU220 No significant results DDH23LU222 41.80 43.32 1.52 0.02 <0.01 <0.01 <0.01 0.02 0.88

FR And 226.00 238.00 12.00 0.79 0.31 0.05 0.02 1.16 0.13

FR DDH23LU225 212.35 221.35 9.00 0.62 0.24 0.03 0.01 0.91 0.07

FR DDH23LU231 9.00 44.90 35.90 0.65 0.32 0.05 0.02 1.03 NA

Ox And 53.75 60.00 6.25 0.76 0.38 0.07 0.07 1.27 0.25

FR And 65.00 76.00 11.00 0.67 0.39 0.07 0.01 1.13 0.17

FR DDH23LU232 0.00 3.00 3.00 0.59 0.29 0.05 0.01 0.93 NA

Ox And 8.00 11.00 3.00 0.54 0.26 0.04 0.02 0.86 NA

Ox And 24.05 31.80 9.75 0.53 0.27 0.04 0.02 0.86 0.13

FR And 92.80 118.80 26.00 0.83 0.39 0.07 0.10 1.39 0.13

FR DDH24LU233 0.00 15.90 15.90 0.79 0.34 0.06 0.02 1.21 NA

Ox And 27.90 38.90 11.00 0.82 0.29 0.07 0.02 1.19 0.03

FR And 46.50 56.80 10.30 1.30 0.78 0.18 0.02 2.28 0.13

FR And 91.80 109.40 17.60 0.39 0.15 0.02 0.02 0.58 0.17

FR And 168.75 171.90 3.15 0.65 0.28 0.05 0.04 1.02 0.09

FR DDH24LU234 0.00 5.20 5.20 0.77 0.24 0.04 0.03 1.08 NA

Ox And 54.40 92.40 38.00 0.98 0.63 0.12 0.06 1.79 0.06

FR DDH24LU235 10.50 20.50 10.00 2.32 0.86 0.14 0.04 3.36 NA

Ox And 21.50 79.80 58.30 2.18 1.41 0.25 0.04 3.88 0.12

FR Including 49.80 64.80 15.00 3.74 2.23 0.37 0.07 6.41 0.11

FR And 93.80 139.50 45.70 2.10 1.20 0.26 0.05 3.60 0.08

FR Including 102.85 116.50 13.65 5.13 2.67 0.56 0.11 8.47 0.13

FR And 149.10 191.20 42.10 0.53 0.22 0.03 0.04 0.82 0.04

FR And 236.30 239.30 3.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.04 0.01 1.01 FR

Notes: All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole. 'NA' Not applicable for Oxide material.

Given orientation of drilling and mineralization, intercepts are estimated at 125% to 140% of true thickness.

Type: Ox = Oxide. FR = Fresh Rock. Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization.

* Bravo's nickel grades are sulphide nickel, and do not include non-recoverable silicate nickel, unlike historical total nickel assays

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province of Brazil.

The Luanga Project is situated on mature freehold farming land and benefits from being in a location close to operating mines and a mining-experienced workforce, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, and clean renewable hydro grid power. A fully funded 63,000m infill, step out and exploration drilling and trenching program is well advanced for 2024. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities includes planting more than 18,000 high-value trees in the project area, hiring and contracting locally, and ensuring protection of the environment during its exploration activities.

Technical Disclosure

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Simon Mottram, F.AusIMM (Fellow Australia Institute of Mining and Metallurgy), President of Bravo Mining Corp. who serves as the Company's "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Mottram has verified the technical data and opinions contained in this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "best", "better", "encouraging", "wider", "higher-grade", "considerable", "extension", "potential", "significant", "opportunity", "priority", "bodes well", variants of these words and other similar words, phrases, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. This news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's ongoing drill program and the results thereof; comparisons to historical and prior Bravo drilling; the potential for extensions to mineralization at depth; the potential for greater thicknesses and/or higher grades at depth and the implications of higher copper grades in certain areas; and the Company's plans in respect thereof. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, unexpected results from exploration programs, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage; and other risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that the assay results confirm that the interpreted mineralization contains significant values of nickel, PGMs and Au; that the mineralization remains open to depth, that PGM and/or Ni grades and mineralized thicknesses are improving to depth; that final drill and assay results will be in line with management's expectations; that activities will not be adversely disrupted or impeded by regulatory, political, community, economic, environmental and/or healthy and safety risks; that the Luanga Project will not be materially affected by potential supply chain disruptions; and general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Schedule 1: Drill Hole Collar Details

HOLE-ID Company East (m) North (m) RL (m) Datum Depth (m) Azimuth Dip Sector DDH23LU220 Bravo 657800.01 9339871.28 221.471 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 200.05 360.00 -60.00 Southwest DDH23LU222 Bravo 657000.42 9339411.47 243.035 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 340.35 360.00 -60.00 Southwest DDH23LU225 Bravo 656849.98 9339305.59 232.687 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 356.60 360.00 -60.00 Southwest DDH24LU231 Bravo 659505.03 9343323.01 259.557 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 150.65 90.00 -60.00 North DDH24LU232 Bravo 659517.04 9343422.99 240.554 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 160.55 90.00 -60.00 North DDH24LU233 Bravo 659457.20 9343323.05 260.188 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 223.20 90.00 -60.00 North DDH24LU234 Bravo 659464.78 9343422.96 243.986 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 180.40 90.00 -60.00 North DDH24LU235 Bravo 659401.00 9343322.99 254.545 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 253.60 90.00 -60.00 North

Schedule 2: Assay Methodologies and QAQC

Samples follow a chain of custody between collection, processing, and delivery to the SGS Geosol laboratory in Parauapebas, state of Para?, Brazil. The drill core is delivered to the core shack at Bravo's Luanga site facilities and processed by geologists who insert certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates into the sampling sequence. Drill core is half cut and placed in secured polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed sacks before being delivered directly from the Luanga site facilities to the Parauapebas SGS Geosol laboratory by Bravo staff. Additional information about the methodology can be found on the SGS Geosol website (SGS) in their analytical guides. Information regarding preparation and analysis of historic drill core is also presented in the table below, where the information is known.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control ("QAQC") is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QAQC program is administered by Bravo using certified reference materials, duplicate samples and blank samples that are blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QAQC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QAQC sample are re-tested.

Bravo SGS Geosol Preparation Method Method Method Method For All Elements Pt, Pd, Au Rh Sulphide Ni, Cu Trace Elements PRPCLI (85% at 200#) FAI515 FAI30V AA04B ICP40B

SOURCE Bravo Mining Corp.