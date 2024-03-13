Dr. Srini Godavarthy to present on March 19th at 3:00 PM CST as part of the Innovation Agora

Li-Metal to participate in Canada's Energy House program hosted by Invest in Canada at CERAWeek 2024

TORONTO, March 13, 2024 - Li-Metal Corp. (CSE:LIM)(OTCQB:LIMFF)(FSE:5ZO) ("Li-Metal" or the "Company"), a developer of lithium metal anode and lithium metal production technologies, today announced that the Company's CEO, Dr. Srini Godavarthy, will be presenting at S&P Global's CERAWeek 2024, the energy industry's preeminent conference, in Houston, Texas.

Dr. Godavarthy will be participating in CERA Week's Innovation Agora program, which centers around disruptive, emerging technologies that are poised to transform the future of the energy industry. His presentation will occur on Tuesday, March 19th at 3:00 PM CST. During the presentation, Dr. Godavarthy will discuss the white-space opportunity in front of Li-Metal's ultra-thin, high performance anode production technology, the added value of using a physical vapour deposition (PVD) approach, and the critical need for sustainable, lithium metal production capacity in the western world to support the emerging next-generation battery ecosystem.

In addition to his presentation, Dr. Godavarthy will be participating in the Canada's Energy House program at CERAWeek, which is hosted by Invest in Canada, a leading national investment promotion agency supporting the expansion of businesses in Canada.

CERAWeek brings together industry leaders, government officials, and innovators to discuss the advancement of opportunities for the global energy markets and technology. CERAWeek speakers and thought leaders come from a wide array of industries such as utilities, automotive, manufacturing, policy, finance and technology. For more information, please visit https://ceraweek.com/index.html.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Srini Godavarthy

Chief Executive Officer

About Li-Metal Corp.

Li-Metal is a Canadian-based vertically integrated battery materials company and innovator commercializing technologies to enable next-generation batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. We believe our patented lithium metal technology, next-generation battery anode technology and production methods are significantly more sustainable than existing solutions and offer lighter, more energy-dense and safer batteries. Li-Metal's battery materials support battery developers' ability to power more cost-effective electric vehicles that go farther and unlock the future of transportation. For more information, visit: https://li-metal.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the Company's strategic plans are forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the development of the business of the Company will be completed as described above. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Li-Metal Contact:

Salisha Ilyas

ir@li-metal.com

Tel: +1 647 494 4887

SOURCE: Li-Metal Corp.

