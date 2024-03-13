Electra Provides Corporate Update

Electra Battery Materials Corp. (NASDAQ: ELBM; TSX-V: ELBM) ("Electra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange to issue common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") in satisfaction of US$400,732 of interest payable to certain of the holders of US$51 million principal amount of 8.99% senior secured convertible notes (the "Notes") pursuant to the terms of the previously announced agreement (February 27, 2024).

The issuance of Shares is anticipated to occur on March 21, 2024, at a deemed value equivalent to the greater of (i) CAD$0.30 and (ii) 95% of the simple average of the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares for each of the five trading days ending on, and including, the trading day immediately prior to the date of issuance.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing and deemed value of the issuance of Shares. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Among the bases for assumptions with respect to the potential for additional government funding are discussions and indications of support from government actors based on certain milestones being achieved. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the management discussion and analysis and other disclosures of risk factors for Electra Battery Materials Corp., filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and with on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Other factors that could lead actual results to differ materially include changes with respect to government or investor expectations or actions as compared to communicated intentions, and general macroeconomic and other trends that can affect levels of government or private investment. Although the Company believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240313984948/en/

Contact

Heather Smiles

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

info@ElectraBMC.com

1.416.900.3891