Harfang Announces Management Update

MONTREAL, March 13, 2024 - (TSX-V: HAR) ("Harfang" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ludovic Bigot as the Company's Vice President ("VP"), Exploration effective on or around March 20, 2024.



The Company would also like to announce the appointment of Mr. Rick Breger as CEO, effective February 1, 2024, and the departure of Mr. François Huot, former VP, Exploration, effective February 23, 2024.

Mr. Bigot brings a unique skillset to Harfang with his nearly 15 years' experience as an exploration geologist. He was most recently with ALS GoldSpot Discoveries as the lead project geologist responsible for the management and mineral targeting programs for precious and strategic metals in green- and brownfields exploration projects.

Mr. Bigot obtained a Master of Science in Economic Geology from the Université du Québec à Montréal ("UQAM") where he focused on gold deposits in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec. He also obtained a Bachelor of Science in Earth Sciences from UQAM and is a practicing member of the Ordre des géologues du Québec ("OGQ").

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Harfang team, I am delighted to welcome Ludovic as the new VP, Exploration," said Mr. Breger. "He is a seasoned exploration geologist and project manager with an impressive track record in the field as well as in the Boardroom. I look forward to working closely with him to build Harfang into a significant player among Canadian exploration companies."

Mr. Breger adds, "I would also like to thank François for all his hard work and dedication to the Company throughout his tenure. He has played a key role is bringing Harfang to where it is today and on behalf of the Board and the rest of the team, I wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

"Harfang's current portfolio provides a solid foundation for growth," said Mr. Bigot. "I am excited to work with Rick and our talented team to implement innovative exploration strategies focused on uncovering significant mineral discoveries, increasing shareholder value, and attracting new shareholder interest. My first order of business will be to conduct a comprehensive review of our entire portfolio to pinpoint key development opportunities. With the incredible optionality of its assets, and in today's pivotal economic environment, my approach will focus on leveraging our existing strengths while exploring innovative avenues for strategic growth, ensuring that every dollar spent is an investment in our company's future."

About Harfang Exploration Inc.

Harfang Exploration Inc. is a well financed technically driven mineral exploration company with the primary mission to discover ore deposits in Québec and Ontario. The Company is managed by an experienced team of industry professionals with a proven track record of success, controls a portfolio of highly prospective projects and has a strong financial position. Harfang is dedicated to best practices through engagement with all stakeholders and commitment to the environment.

