Resouro Strategic Metals Inc Tiros Drilling Continuing to Deliver High Grade Results

Toronto - (Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2024) - Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RSM) (FSE:BU9) ("RSM", "Resouro" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on activities at the Tiros Rare Earths and Titanium project in Brazil ("Tiros Project" or "Project").

Highlights from the latest drilling results include:

ACTIR33 - 40 metres at 4,343ppm TREO 1,000ppm NdPr and 11.46% TiO2, from 10 metres ACTIR36 - 40 metres at 4,576ppm TREO and 928ppm NdPr and 15.15% TiO2, from 6 metres

Exploration

The drilling campaign at Tiros has been designed to increase the geological understanding of the Tiros central Mineral Rights to enable a geological resource model to be produced and to estimate a Maiden JORC Resource. A large number of samples from the recent drilling are still at the laboratory awaiting analysis. The results announced to date, including those in the Company's announcement of January 18, 2024 - "Recent Drilling Results Released Producing Highest Grade/Thickness Results from the Tiros Project") together with the results detailed in this announcement, demonstrate the significant potential for Tiros to be an industry leading project.

Selected Intercepts from the latest drilling at Tiros include;

Hole_ID From To Thickness TiO2 % NdPr ppm TREO ppm ACTIR-27 39 43 4 22.84 1,984 8,676 ACTIR-28 32 36 4 24.60 1,829 7,958 ACTIR-31 35 45 10 21.76 1,595 7,980 ACTIR-32 51 54 3 23.33 2,316 10,456 FDTIR-01 15.4 21.4 6 23.03 2,413 10,028 FDTIR-02 35 45 7 17.09 1,763 7,012 FDTIR-03 3 10 7 22.86 2,083 9,310

To date the orebody is open in all directions and has continued to show drilling and assays in all directions containing the typical high-grade materials found and reported to date. For the full details refer to Table -1, see below for the details. The potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

Hole_ID From To Thickness TiO2 % NdPr ppm TREO ppm ACTIR-25 44 59 15 10.04 973 4,085 ACTIR-27 30 46 16 15.69 955 4,456 Includes 39 43 4 22.84 1,984 8,676 ACTIR-28 32 80 48 12.31 845 3,713 Includes 32 36 4 24.60 1,829 7,958 ACTIR-29 45 74 29 12.11 894 3,943 ACTIR-30 18 48 30 10.93 1,065 4,481 ACTIR-31 33 59 26 15.13 1,458 6,410 Includes 35 45 10 21.76 1,595 7,980 ACTIR-32 51 63 12 13.80 1,203 5,306 Includes 51 54 3 23.33 2,316 10,456 ACTIR-33 10 51 40 11.46 1,000 4,343 ACTIR-34 53 67 14 14.00 1,102 5,166 ACTIR-36 6 46 40 15.15 928 4,576 ACTIR-37 22 49 27 10.47 624 3,198 ACTIR-38 20 56 36 11.89 688 3,278 ACTIR-39 6 7 1 8.59 1,250 4,378 FDTIR-01 12.4 21.4 9 20.15 1,752 7,930 Includes 15.4 21.4 6 23.03 2,413 10,028 FDTIR-02 34 58 17 12.47 1,274 5,226 Includes 35 45 7 17.09 1,763 7,012 FDTIR-03 3 26 18 14.58 1,731 6,972 Includes 3 10 7 22.86 2,083 9,310

Table -1 Recent Assay Results from the Tiros Central block exploration program showing globally significant grades and orebody thickness

Exploration has focused on the Tiros Block located in the centre of the Project Area, which makes up approximately 9% of the total 477km2 Tiros Project (see Figure 1). RSM recently acquired additional Mineral Rights in the Northern and Southern areas, and initial exploration data indicates similar potential to the Tiros central tenements. Resouro's exploration team has developed a scout drilling plan to further assess the potential of Capacete Formation identified in the new Mineral Rights.

Figure 1 The Tiros Project showing the recently completed exploration in the Tiros central tenements (yellow) and the recently approved and existing tenements to the north and south presently being scheduled for exploration

Metallurgical Testwork

Resouro has commenced engaging a number of leading laboratory and subject matter experts to undertake conventional Ionic Clay Extraction and non-conventional tests that have shown promise of much greater recoveries seen in the industry. Works that will be undertaken are targeting towards producing a series of flowsheets options to produce Mixed Rare Earth Carbonates and TiO2 Concentrates. This work will include an extensive program including;

1. Physical and chemical characterization of the representative samples

granulochemicalanalysis;

petrographicstudy;

X-ray diffractometry;

SEM-EDS;

characterizationofnaturalfines andfinesgrinding;

comminution,particlesizeseparation;

measurementofthedegree ofrelease;

studiesofphysical concentration,withemphasisonmagneticseparation.

2. Studies of enrichment of raw materials (hydrometallurgy and pyrometallurgy operations) and processing / use of tailings stability of crystalline phases versus temperature variation;

chemicalreactivitytests-dependenceonchemicalreagentconcentration,temperatureandreactiontime,

massrecoveries,filtrationratesandtailingsdisposal,

chemicalprocessing,massbalanceandenergyroute,

optimizationofthe variablesofthetechniqueandconsumptionofrawmaterials,

obtainingandcharacterizing theproduct(s),

Processingflowchart,materialbalanceandenergy.

Quality Assurance Quality Control

A QA/QC program is in place for every batch of samples sent to the laboratory including blanks, different types of standards, for REE and titanium, and also field duplicates. Further, a number of samples in each batch are later chosen for testing in a secondary laboratory and in the primary laboratory, as pulp or coarse duplicates.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rodrigo Mello B.Sc. Geology, FAusIMM and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr Mello has reviewed and verified the drilling and assay data included in this announcement.

Next Steps

Drilling at Tiros has produced consistently thick intercepts at elevated Rare Earth and TiO2 grades which provides Resouro with a high level of confidence to proceed to further technical studies. The next step is to estimate a JORC Compliant Resource Exploration Target and then incorporate all of the assays from samples pending from the laboratory with the aim to produce a Maiden JORC Resource. This information together with the results of Metallurgical test-work, when received, will be used to build a comprehensive Geo-metallurgical model of the deposit. The Geo-metallurgical model will be the be the foundation for the Company's technical studies.

Commenting on the latest drilling and assay results and exploration update for the Tiros Project, CEO and President of Resouro, Chris Eager, commented:

"The remarkable thing about Tiros is the consistency and continuity of high TREO grades and very high NdPr grades strongly correlated with extremely high TiO2 Grades. The orebody is unconstrained in every direction including depth and combined with our recently approved northern and southern tenements,

highlight the potential of the scale of the Tiros Project. For this reason, the Board has approved the advancement of the project technical studies which is under detailed review. This work is intended to highlight the potentially significant value that could be derived from the Tiros asset. I am looking forward to sharing detailed results on this work over the coming months."

