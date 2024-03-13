Alta Copper Advises Meetings Held With Peruvian Government Authorities at PDACA

VANCOUVER, March 13, 2024 - Alta Copper Corp. (TSX:ATCU)(OTCQX:ATCUF)(BVL:ATCU) ("Alta Copper" or the "Company") is very pleased to advise that during the 2024 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention ("PDAC") held in Toronto, the Company was invited to meetings with Peruvian government authorities to discuss the proposed development of its advanced stage 100% owned Cañariaco copper-gold project.

Within the framework of PDAC 2024, the Minister of Energy and Mines of Perú, Rómulo Mucho, conducted an extensive work agenda that included interviews and meetings of great importance for the promotion of mining investments in Perú. The Minister re-affirmed the government's commitment to the minerals industry as a critical driver of the Peruvian economy. The Minister together with the Minister of Economy and Finance, José Arista; the Ambassador of Perú, Manuel Talavera; the Vice Minister of Mines, Henry Luna; the General Director of Mining, Jorge Soyo; the Specialized Investment Monitoring Director, Gabriela García; and the General Director of Promotion and Sustainability, Walter Sánchez, met with Joanne Freeze and Giulio Bonifacio which provided the opportunity to update the Minister and his team on the recent substantial progress with the advanced stage Cañariaco Norte project and importantly to inform them of the significant additional exploration and development potential with the nearby Cañariaco Sur copper gold deposit and Quebrada Verde copper gold porphyry target. The Minister acknowledged the Company's long-standing presence in Perú and our commitment to the responsible development of the Cañariaco Project. See links below:

Giulio T. Bonifacio, Executive Chair of Alta Copper, commented further: "We are very pleased with the meetings held with Minister Mucho together with his technical team and other high level government officials to discuss the development strategy for the Cañariaco copper project with respect to the recently submitted drill permit and optimized preliminary economic assessment to be published in April that will reflect a project that will reflect an annualized production profile of significance".

Additionally, the Company was invited to participate in a private Round Table meeting with several mining companies and Peruvian and Canadian government authorities including the Chairman of the Central Reserve Bank of Perú, Julio Velarde. Alta Copper demonstrated it's commitment for the development of the Cañariaco Project, inclusive of its social and economic development benefits to the community.

About Alta Copper

Alta Copper is focused on the development of its 100% owned Cañariaco advanced staged copper project. Cañariaco comprises 97 square kilometers of highly prospective land located 150 km northeast of the City of Chiclayo, Perú, which include the CañariacoNorte deposit, Cañariaco Sur deposit and Quebrada Verde prospect, all within a 4 km NE-SW trend in northern Peru's prolific mining district. Cañariaco is one of the largest copper deposits in the Americas not held by a major.

On behalf of the Board of Alta Copper Corp.

Giulio T. Bonifacio, Executive Chair and Director

