Nemesia S.À R.l. Acquires Common Shares Of Montage Gold Corp

LUXEMBOURG, March 13, 2024 - Nemesia S.à r.l. ("Nemesia"), a private company controlled by trusts settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin, incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg, and residing at 40, Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg, Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg, announced today that it had, pursuant to a non-brokered private placement ("PP") which was announced by the Company in its press releases dated on February 22 and February 23, 2024 and closed on March 12, 2024, acquired ownership and control of 25,000,000 Common Shares of Montage Gold Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: "MAU", OTCQX: "MAUTF") at Cdn$0.70 for an aggregate subscription price of CDN$ 17,500,000.00.

Prior to the offering, Nemesia owned 17,743,145 Common shares or approximately 9.57% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The acquisition of 25,000,000 Common shares by Nemesia now brings the total holdings by Nemesia to 42,743,145 Common shares or approximately 18.14% of the issued and outstanding Common shares post PP.

Nemesia has acquired the Common shares of Montage Gold for investment purposes. Nemesia may from time to time increase or decrease its investment in the Common Shares of Montage Gold depending upon the business and prospects of the Company and depending upon future market conditions.

A copy of the Early Warning Report to be filed pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 may be obtained from Sandy Kansky, 1-604-689-7842.

SOURCE Nemesia