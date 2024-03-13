Neotech Metals Clarifies Technical Report Disclosure

Vancouver, March 13, 2024 - As a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC"), Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTC Pink: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or the "Company"), is issuing the following news release to clarify that its technical report entitled, "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the TREO Rare Earth Element Property, Cariboo Mining Division, East-Central British Columbia, Canada, NTS Reference 093J, dated effective December 10, 2023 ("Technical Report"), is not compliant with National Instrument 43-101 - Standard of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The Company is working with the author of the Technical Report to make the revisions required to address the BCSC's comments and aims to file an amended Technical Report when completed.

For more Information please contact:

Reagan Glazier, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: info@neotechmetals.com

Telephone: +1 403-815-6663

About Neotech Metals Corp.

Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing valuable mineral resources in promising regions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

The Company is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, B.C., and owns 100% of its TREO Rare Earth Element Property, located 90km northeast of Prince George, British Columbia, and 100% of its Foothills Rare Earth Element Property located in Central British Columbia. The Company also holds options on the EBB nickel-cobalt property in British Columbia, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

