Argentum Announces Appointment of Director

Toronto, March 13, 2024 - Argentum Silver Corp. (TSXV: ASL) ("Argentum" or the "Company") today announced the resignation of Albert Contardi from the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Contardi has tendered his resignation in order to avoid potential conflicts of interest arising from his other professional commitments. Mr. Contardi served as a member of the Board and Audit Committee Chair since 2017.

"On behalf of Argentum Silver Corp., we would like to express our sincere gratitude to Mr. Contardi for his valuable contributions during his tenure on the Board of Directors," said Gary Nassif, CEO of Argentum Silver Corp. "We understand and respect his decision to prioritize his other commitments, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that Ms. Carly Burk has been appointed to the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Burk practices securities law and works with both public and private issuers. Ms. Burk holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Southampton, a Certificate of Qualification from the Federation of Law Societies and a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) from Carleton University. Ms. Burk serves as an officer and/or director of several public and private entities.

About Argentum Silver Corp.

Argentum Silver is a junior mineral exploration company listed on the TSXV under the stock symbol ASL. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Norsemont II Resources SAC, the company controls the Cochavara Project consisting of six silver-lead-zinc mining concessions totalling 3,479 hectares in La Libertad, Northern Peru. The mining concessions host several mineralized structures with the main mineralized zone (Margarita Mine) covering an estimated strike length of 1,500 metres. The project area is located 3.5 kilometres southwest of the historical Quiruvilca silver-lead-zinc mine deposit, a large polymetallic vein system with over 130 different mineralized structures. The Company is actively reviewing additional mineral exploration properties in North America.

For further information, please visit www.argentumsilvercorp.com or contact:

Gary Nassif

President & CEO

Phone: 416-855-9304

Email: gnassif@argentumsilvercorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

