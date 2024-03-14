Tartisan Nickel Corp. Launches New Website, Reinstates Social Media

Toronto, March 14, 2024 - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") announces that the Company has launched a new website highlighting critical minerals and the Company's flagship project, the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit, located in the Kenora mining district, northwestern Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. additionally announces that the Company will reinstate social media campaigns after an eight month pause, on multiple platforms.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company which owns; the Kenbridge Nickel Project in northwestern Ontario; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). There are 121,969,004 shares issued and outstanding. There are 130,740,902 outstanding on a fully diluted basis.

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

