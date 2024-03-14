Rockland Resources Announces Board and Advisory Board Additions

VANCOUVER, March 14, 2024 - Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Tom McCandless to its Board of Directors and Mackenzie (Mac) Watson to the Advisory Board.

"We are pleased to welcome Tom and Mac to the growing team at Rockland. Their combined knowledge and experience in the mining space will greatly enhance our chances of success in the exploration stage of our various projects," stated Mike England, CEO of Rockland Resources.

Dr. McCandless has over 40 years of experience in mineral discovery and development over a broad range of commodities including lithium, uranium, gold, base metals, PGE, and geothermal energy. Most recently he served as Vice President of Exploration for Mountain Province Diamonds, overseeing exploration of their joint venture share at the world-class Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine, and for their Kennady North Project surrounding the mine. Since 2008 he is the President of MCC Geoscience Inc. and has consulted for grassroots exploration through to operating mines located in North and South America, Africa, and Europe. He is also a registered professional geoscientist (BC, NT/NU) and an Adjunct Professor at the University of Alberta and University of Arizona.

Mr. Watson, B.Sc., P.Eng., has over 50 years of experience in exploration, finance, development, and operations in the mining industry. Mr. Watson has spent his career in the junior mining sector, notably serving as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lynx Canada Exploration Ltd. until 1985, then as CEO for Freewest Resources Inc. until its acquisition by Noranda in 1994. He then served as CEO of Freewest Resources Canada Inc. until its acquisition by Cliffs Natural Resources in 2010. Mac is the first person to receive the Bill Dennis Award for a Canadian Discovery and/or prospecting success twice: first in 1991 for numerous discoveries, and again in 2009 as part of the team responsible for chromite discoveries in the Ring of Fire. He also holds the Quebec Prospector of the Year Award in 1992 for his participation in the discovery of the Pusticamica and Verneuil gold deposits in Quebec. In January 2015, Mr. Watson was inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame.

The Company further announces it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of 2 million units ("Units") at a price of $0.025 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $50,000.00 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share ("Share") and one-half transferable Share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 24-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.05 per share. Proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for general and administrative purposes.

Rockland also announces it has set 2,000,000 options to directors, officers and consultants of the company at an exercise price of $0.05 cents for a period of three years in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets for the benefit of its shareholders.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael England, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Mike England

Email: mike@engcom.ca

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

SOURCE: Rockland Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on accesswire.com