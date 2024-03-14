Lithium Lion Announces Private Placement of up to $650,000

All Units issued as part of this offering will be subject to a standard four-month hold period from the date of issue. The Company may close the offering in one or more tranches. The Company will not pay any finder's fees in connection with the Private Placement. Insiders of the Company may participate in the Private Placement.

About Lithium Lion Metals Inc.

Lithium Lion Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in exploring the 13N Project which consists of 59 mining claims covering approximately 3,107 hectares located in Bartouille and Ducros townships in Quebec. For more information please visit: https://www.lithuimlionmetals.com/.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

David Beck Interim Chief Executive Officer

Head Office 305-1770 Burrard St. Vancouver, British Columbia, V6J3G7

Telephone +1 (604) 416 0569

Website www.lithiumlion.ca

Email info@lithiumlion.ca

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" information that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, future expectations and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking information. When used in this news release, this information may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan" and other terminology. This information reflects current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speaks only as of the date of this news release.

Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances. Additional information is available in the Corporation's Management Discussion and Analysis, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

