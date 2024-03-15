Deep Yellow Limited: A$140.5M Tranche 1 Placement Successfully Completed
Accordingly, the Company has today issued 114,706,334 ordinary fully paid shares (Shares) to qualified, institutional, sophisticated and professional investors at A$1.225 per Share to raise approximately A$140.5M (before costs).
Commenting on the successful first tranche of the Placement, Deep Yellow's Managing Director & CEO, John Borshoff said:
"It is worth reiterating that the Placement, commencing with the completion of this Tranche 1, puts Deep Yellow in a strong financial position, ready to take on the next phase of the Company's growth.
"With our strong positioning, I feel shareholders will benefit greatly while we are building Deep Yellow into a company that I believe will become highly significant on the global uranium supply scene.
"We are confident in completing Tranche 2 of the Placement following a general meeting in or around late April 2024, and raising a further A$30M from the Share Purchase Plan, which will allow eligible shareholders to participate in this capital raising."
About Deep Yellow Limited:
Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) is successfully progressing a dual-pillar growth strategy to establish a globally diversified, Tier-1 uranium company to produce 10+Mlb p.a.
The Company's portfolio contains the largest uranium resource base of any ASX-listed company and its projects provide geographic and development diversity. Deep Yellow is the only ASX company with two advanced projects - flagship Tumas, Namibia (Final Investment Decision expected in 1H/CY24) and MRP, Western Australia (advancing through revised DFS), both located in Tier-1 uranium jurisdictions.
Deep Yellow is well-positioned for further growth through development of its highly prospective exploration portfolio - ARP, Northern Territory and Omahola, Namibia with ongoing M&A focused on high-quality assets should opportunities arise that best fit the Company's strategy.
Led by a best-in-class team, who are proven uranium mine builders and operators, the Company is advancing its growth strategy at a time when the need for nuclear energy is becoming the only viable option in the mid-to-long term to provide baseload power supply and achieve zero emission targets.
Importantly, Deep Yellow is on track to becoming a reliable and long-term uranium producer, able to provide production optionality, security of supply and geographic diversity.
Source:
Deep Yellow Ltd.
Contact:
John Borshoff Managing Director/CEO T: +61-8-9286-6999 E: john.borshoff@deepyellow.com.au W: www.deepyellow.com.au Media: Cameron Gilenko T: +61-466-984-953 e: cgilenko@citadelmagnus.com