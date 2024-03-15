Sanu Gold Announces Additional High-Grade Gold Results from the Daina Exploration Permit in Guinea, West Africa: 9 m of 7.97 g/t Au Trench Sampling and 61.6 g/t Au from Rock Chip Sampling

Vancouver, March 15, 2024 - Sanu Gold Corp. (CSE: SANU) (OTCQB: SNGCF) ("Sanu Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results of trench and rock chips sampling from the Daina 1 South and Daina 6 Targets of the Daina Gold Exploration Permit ("Daina"), located in the prolific Siguiri Basin of Guinea, West Africa.

Highlights Include

Strong Mineralization in Trenches at Surface: 9 m of 7.97 g/t Au, including 3 m of 21.75 g/t Au in trench DAI-TR-007 at Daina 1 South.

High-Grade Samples in Multiple Locations: Rock chip samples collected at across the Daina 1 South and Daina 6 target areas returned grades as high as 61.6 g/t Au, 22.3 g/t Au and 20 g/t Au.

Compelling Targets Emerging: The newly identified high-grade mineralization at Daina 1 South is undrilled and represents a new high-priority target on the Daina Permit.

Systematic Approach to Gold Discovery: Workings and gold mineralization at the Daina 1 South and Daina 6 targets are located within an extensive termite mound and auger gold anomaly aligning with a shear zone trend.

Martin Pawlitschek, President, and CEO of Sanu Gold commented: "The results from the sampling at Daina 1 South and Daina 6 demonstrate that there remains significant untested potential on the Daina permit. While the Company is focused on advancing the work at Bantabaye towards follow-up drilling on its discovery, short tactical campaigns of sampling on geophysics serve to advance the Daina targets while also keeping the permit in good standing."

Trenching Program

Twelve trenches totaling 104 meters were completed at Daina 1 south (Figure 1 and Table 1) and four trenches totaling 36 meters completed at Daina 6 (Figure 2 and Table 1). All of these trenches were completed in artisanal workings where saprolitized bedrock is exposed by local miners. Geological and structural observations indicate that all trenches at Daina 1 South and Daina 6 targets sampled sheared and hydrothermally altered greywacke and mineralized quartz veinlets and stockworks (Figure 2) that are the main target for the local miners. The gold mineralization at those artisanal working sites at Daina 1 South and Daina 6 are located along NNW-trending and NNE-dipping gold structures that align with extensive termite mound and auger gold anomalies (Figures 1 and 3).

At Daina 1 South, DAI-TR-007 is mineralized in its entire length and returned 9 m of 7.97 g/t Au, including 3 m of 21.75 g/t Au. All samples from DAI-TR-011 returned gold values above detection limit, with 6 of 9 samples returning grades above 1.0 g/t Au, including 1 m of 59.3 g/t Au and 1 m of 4.67 g/t Au. The trench DAI-TR-011 is 7 meters long and returned 7 m of 1.22 g/t Au. The other trenches completed at Daina 1 South returned significant gold intercepts including:

DAI-TR-001: 1m of 0.39 g/t Au, 2m of 0.34 g/t Au and 1m of 0.37 g/t Au

DAI-TR-004: 1m of 1.38 g/t Au

DAI-TR-005: 1m of 0.67 g/t Au

DAI-TR-008: 4m of 0.8 g/t Au

DAI-TR-009: 8m of 0.43 g/t Au

DAI-TR-010: 10m of 0.71 g/t Au

DAI-TR-012: 15m of 0.64 g/t Au

At Daina 6, DAI-TR-015 returned 9 m of 1.2 g/t Au and DAI-TR-016 returned 3 m of 4.66 g/t Au, including 1 m of 12.6 g/t Au: Both trenches sampled highly deformed coarse-grained greywacke. Gold is associated with a zone of strong hydrothermal alteration and quartz vein stockwork and breccia zones that form locally gossans in the weathered profile. These stockwork veins and breccia zones are target areas for artisanal miners and contain high-grade gold mineralization. The two other trenches returned significant intercepts including:

DAI-TR-013: 2m of 0.37 g/t Au and 2m of 1.12 g/t Au

DAI-TR-014: 4m of 0.47 g/t Au

Rock Chip Sampling Program

During the program a total of 66 rock chip samples were taken from altered outcrops along the structure at Daina 1 South in artisanal working pits. 36 samples returned values above 1 g/t Au and include grades of 61.6 g/t, 22.3 g/t, 20 g/t, 16.1 g/t, 13 g/t, 12.9 g/t, 12.8 g/t, 10.7 g/t, 9 g/t, 7.17 g/t, 6.72 g/t, 6.61 g/t, 5.92 g/t, 5.84 g/t and 5.07 g/t Au (Figure 1 and Table 2). These samples were comprised of highly sheared, hydrothermally altered and locally brecciated greywacke rocks crosscut by large quartz vein system.

At Daina 6, 36 rock chip samples were collected from saprolitized bedrock in artisanal working pits.

10 samples returned values more than 1 g/t Au and include grades of 10.6 g/t, 9.11 g/t, 7.02 g/t, 6.56 g/t, 6 g/t, 3.47 g/t, 3.09 g/t, and 2.79 g/t Au (Figure 3 and Table 2). These samples consisted of strongly hydrothermally altered coarse-grained greywacke invaded by zones of quartz vein stockwork and breccia that contain high gold mineralization.





Figure 1: Daina 1 South map showing geological and structural features, drill hole surface plan, artisanal workings and highlighted assays results from Trenching and Rock chips sampling Program.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/201820_627011f2b40e5b46_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Example of stockwork-like intersecting vein arrays hosted in saprolithic greywacke at Daina 1 South.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/201820_627011f2b40e5b46_002full.jpg

Table 1: Daina 2004 Trench intercepts.

Trench ID X-UTM Y-UTM





Intercept Interval From Area Length Azimuth Dip





(m) (o) (o) (g/t Au) (m) (m) DAI-TR-001 504856 1311295 20 218 0 0.39 1 8 Daina 1 South











0.34 2 12













0.37 1 18

DAI-TR-002 504849 1311263 4 165 0 NSV



Daina 1 South DAI-TR-003 504854 1311257 10 60 0 NSV



Daina 1 South DAI-TR-004 504845 1311291 5 342 0 1.38 1 1 Daina 1 South DAI-TR-005 504860 1311209 4 65 0 0.67 1 2 Daina 1 South DAI-TR-006 504745 1311193 7 150 0 NSV



Daina 1 South DAI-TR-007 504750 1311188 10 40 0 7.97 9 1 Daina 1 South Including









21.75 3 1

DAI-TR-008 504756 1311195 4 60 0 0.80 4 0 Daina 1 South DAI-TR-009 504753 1311198 7 155 0 0.43 8 0 Daina 1 South DAI-TR-010 504372 1311241 11 155 0 0.71 10 1 Daina 1 South DAI-TR-011 504736 1311231 7 65 0 1.22 7 0 Daina 1 South DAI-TR-012 504731 1311243 15 155 0 0.64 15 0 Daina 1 South DAI-TR-013 501729 1319151 9 115 0 0.37 2 0 Daina 6











1.12 2 6

DAI-TR-014 501738 1319103 7 70 0 0.47 4 1 Daina 6 DAI-TR-015 501762 1319069 14 160 0 1.2 9 1 Daina 6 DAI-TR-016 501768 1319049 6 160 0 4.66 3 0 Daina 6 Including













12.6 1 0

Notes: The Company does not have sufficient information to make a determination of the true widths of the trench intersections reported in this release. Trench intercepts are calculated using a minimum length of ≥1 m, a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t gold, and may include up to 3 m of internal dilution within the intercept. Only intercepts ≥1 m are reported. Sample intervals are comprised of trench chips, which are sampled at regular 1 m intervals. Assays are reported uncut. Grid coordinates are UTM WGS84 Zone 29N. NSV = no significant values.





Figure 3: Daina 6 map showing geological and structural features, drill hole surface plan, artisanal workings and highlighted assays results from Trenching and Rock chips sampling Program.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/201820_627011f2b40e5b46_003full.jpg

Table 2: Daina 2004 Rock chips sampling Results.

ID Sample ID X_UTM (m) Y_UTM (m) RL Au (g/t) Target 1 DAI-14383 504726 1311238 364 61,6 Daina 1 south 2 DAI-14368 504709 1311225 378 22,3 Daina 1 south 3 DAI-14522 504711 1311229 362 20 Daina 1 south 4 DAI-14502 504730 1311236 368 16,1 Daina 1 south 5 DAI-14520 504712 1311231 362 13 Daina 1 south 6 DAI-14512 504733 1311240 368 12,9 Daina 1 south 7 DAI-14381 504728 1311249 367 12,8 Daina 1 south 8 DAI-14511 504732 1311240 369 10,7 Daina 1 south 9 DAI-14506 504723 1311244 370 9 Daina 1 south 10 DAI-14521 504711 1311229 362 7,17 Daina 1 south 11 DAI-14396 504730 1311246 374 6,72 Daina 1 south 12 DAI-14395 504728 1311245 370 6,61 Daina 1 south 13 DAI-14376 504734 1311251 367 5,92 Daina 1 south 14 DAI-14504 504723 1311244 370 5,84 Daina 1 south 15 DAI-14397 504737 1311239 370 5,07 Daina 1 south 16 DAI-14380 504733 1311251 367 4,17 Daina 1 south 17 DAI-14375 504734 1311251 367 3,58 Daina 1 south 18 DAI-14392 504726 1311240 369 2,96 Daina 1 south 19 DAI-14530 504710 1311236 363 2,93 Daina 1 south 20 DAI-14399 504734 1311238 370 2,68 Daina 1 south 21 DAI-14384 504728 1311233 366 2,57 Daina 1 south 22 DAI-14515 504733 1311240 370 2,11 Daina 1 south 23 DAI-14509 504728 1311248 370 2,06 Daina 1 south 24 DAI-14379 504734 1311251 367 1,9 Daina 1 south 25 DAI-14527 504715 1311233 362 1,63 Daina 1 south 26 DAI-14507 503725 1311246 370 1,6 Daina 1 south 27 DAI-14503 504723 1311244 370 1,53 Daina 1 south 28 DAI-14513 504735 1311239 370 1,48 Daina 1 south 29 DAI-14362 504850 1311294 379 1,45 Daina 1 south 30 DAI-14393 504734 1311241 367 1,43 Daina 1 south 31 DAI-14531 504847 1311280 369 1,43 Daina 1 south 32 DAI-14388 504727 1311239 365 1,42 Daina 1 south 33 DAI-14516 504736 1311241 370 1,29 Daina 1 south 34 DAI-14369 504709 1311225 378 1,12 Daina 1 south 35 DAI-14517 504736 1311241 370 1,1 Daina 1 south 36 DAI-14374 504711 1311229 371 1,09 Daina 1 south

1 DAI-14551 501760 1319067 380 10,6 Daina 6 2 DAI-14545 501753 1319087 385 9,11 Daina 6 3 DAI-14553 501759 1319059 393 7,02 Daina 6 4 DAI-14540 501727 1319108 400 6,56 Daina 6 5 DAI-14560 501765 1319049 391 6 Daina 6 6 DAI-14559 501765 1319049 391 3,47 Daina 6 7 DAI-14544 501753 1319087 385 3,09 Daina 6 8 DAI-14541 501727 1319108 400 2,79 Daina 6 9 DAI-14552 501759 1319059 393 1,73 Daina 6 10 DAI-14538 501735 1319111 400 1,45 Daina 6

Next Steps

While the Company's focus remains the Bantabaye project for now, targeted programs of field work were carried out at Daina to further evaluate the as yet largely undrilled targets. In addition to the program of sampling reported here, a small program of IP conducted by SAGAX Afrique is being completed to evaluate how geophysics may contribute to drill target definition at Daina. This will also assist in keeping the permits in good standing.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QA/QC")

Sampling was completed following industry best practices, conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. An appropriate number and type of certified reference materials (standards) and blanks totaling 5% of the total number of samples shipped to the laboratory was inserted approximately every 20th sample to ensure an effective QA/QC program was carried out. Data verification of the analytical results included a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to ensure accurate and verifiable results. All samples were analyzed using Fire Assay FAA505 at the SGS Laboratory in Bamako, Mali ("SGS"). SGS is an internationally recognized and commercially certified laboratory and is independent of Sanu Gold.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Serigne Dieng, Ph.D., M.Sc., a Member (MAIG) of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), Exploration Manager of the Company and a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Sanu Gold

Located within Guinea's Siguiri Basin, a world class gold district that is host to several operating mines and major new discoveries, Sanu Gold is exploring three high quality gold exploration permits. The Company has defined multi-kilometer long gold-bearing structures on each of the gold exploration permits, with multiple high-value drill targets and is targeting multi-million-ounce gold discoveries. In its inaugural drill program in 2022, Sanu Gold discovered the high-grade Daina 2 Main Zone on the Daina Gold Exploration Permit. Sanu is operated by a highly experienced team, with successful records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting in West Africa.

Martin Pawlitschek

President & CEO, Sanu Gold Corp.

For further information regarding Sanu Gold, please visit the Company's website at www.sanugoldcorp.com or contact:

Anthony Simone

Simone Capital

416-881-5154

asimone@simonecapital.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicates", "opportunity", "possible" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Sanu Gold believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans for exploration on its properties and ability to execute on plans, ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, ability to maintain its material property agreements, mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop its projects; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of gold and other metals, changes in general economic conditions and local risks in the jurisdiction (Guinea) in which it operates, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the potential for new discoveries, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

