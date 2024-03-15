Sanu Gold Announces Additional High-Grade Gold Results from the Daina Exploration Permit in Guinea, West Africa: 9 m of 7.97 g/t Au Trench Sampling and 61.6 g/t Au from Rock Chip Sampling
Vancouver, March 15, 2024 - Sanu Gold Corp. (CSE: SANU) (OTCQB: SNGCF) ("Sanu Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results of trench and rock chips sampling from the Daina 1 South and Daina 6 Targets of the Daina Gold Exploration Permit ("Daina"), located in the prolific Siguiri Basin of Guinea, West Africa.
Highlights Include
Strong Mineralization in Trenches at Surface: 9 m of 7.97 g/t Au, including 3 m of 21.75 g/t Au in trench DAI-TR-007 at Daina 1 South.
High-Grade Samples in Multiple Locations: Rock chip samples collected at across the Daina 1 South and Daina 6 target areas returned grades as high as 61.6 g/t Au, 22.3 g/t Au and 20 g/t Au.
Compelling Targets Emerging: The newly identified high-grade mineralization at Daina 1 South is undrilled and represents a new high-priority target on the Daina Permit.
Systematic Approach to Gold Discovery: Workings and gold mineralization at the Daina 1 South and Daina 6 targets are located within an extensive termite mound and auger gold anomaly aligning with a shear zone trend.
Martin Pawlitschek, President, and CEO of Sanu Gold commented: "The results from the sampling at Daina 1 South and Daina 6 demonstrate that there remains significant untested potential on the Daina permit. While the Company is focused on advancing the work at Bantabaye towards follow-up drilling on its discovery, short tactical campaigns of sampling on geophysics serve to advance the Daina targets while also keeping the permit in good standing."
Trenching Program
Twelve trenches totaling 104 meters were completed at Daina 1 south (Figure 1 and Table 1) and four trenches totaling 36 meters completed at Daina 6 (Figure 2 and Table 1). All of these trenches were completed in artisanal workings where saprolitized bedrock is exposed by local miners. Geological and structural observations indicate that all trenches at Daina 1 South and Daina 6 targets sampled sheared and hydrothermally altered greywacke and mineralized quartz veinlets and stockworks (Figure 2) that are the main target for the local miners. The gold mineralization at those artisanal working sites at Daina 1 South and Daina 6 are located along NNW-trending and NNE-dipping gold structures that align with extensive termite mound and auger gold anomalies (Figures 1 and 3).
At Daina 1 South, DAI-TR-007 is mineralized in its entire length and returned 9 m of 7.97 g/t Au, including 3 m of 21.75 g/t Au. All samples from DAI-TR-011 returned gold values above detection limit, with 6 of 9 samples returning grades above 1.0 g/t Au, including 1 m of 59.3 g/t Au and 1 m of 4.67 g/t Au. The trench DAI-TR-011 is 7 meters long and returned 7 m of 1.22 g/t Au. The other trenches completed at Daina 1 South returned significant gold intercepts including:
DAI-TR-001: 1m of 0.39 g/t Au, 2m of 0.34 g/t Au and 1m of 0.37 g/t Au
DAI-TR-004: 1m of 1.38 g/t Au
DAI-TR-005: 1m of 0.67 g/t Au
DAI-TR-008: 4m of 0.8 g/t Au
DAI-TR-009: 8m of 0.43 g/t Au
DAI-TR-010: 10m of 0.71 g/t Au
DAI-TR-012: 15m of 0.64 g/t Au
At Daina 6, DAI-TR-015 returned 9 m of 1.2 g/t Au and DAI-TR-016 returned 3 m of 4.66 g/t Au, including 1 m of 12.6 g/t Au: Both trenches sampled highly deformed coarse-grained greywacke. Gold is associated with a zone of strong hydrothermal alteration and quartz vein stockwork and breccia zones that form locally gossans in the weathered profile. These stockwork veins and breccia zones are target areas for artisanal miners and contain high-grade gold mineralization. The two other trenches returned significant intercepts including:
DAI-TR-013: 2m of 0.37 g/t Au and 2m of 1.12 g/t Au
DAI-TR-014: 4m of 0.47 g/t Au
Rock Chip Sampling Program
During the program a total of 66 rock chip samples were taken from altered outcrops along the structure at Daina 1 South in artisanal working pits. 36 samples returned values above 1 g/t Au and include grades of 61.6 g/t, 22.3 g/t, 20 g/t, 16.1 g/t, 13 g/t, 12.9 g/t, 12.8 g/t, 10.7 g/t, 9 g/t, 7.17 g/t, 6.72 g/t, 6.61 g/t, 5.92 g/t, 5.84 g/t and 5.07 g/t Au (Figure 1 and Table 2). These samples were comprised of highly sheared, hydrothermally altered and locally brecciated greywacke rocks crosscut by large quartz vein system.
At Daina 6, 36 rock chip samples were collected from saprolitized bedrock in artisanal working pits.
10 samples returned values more than 1 g/t Au and include grades of 10.6 g/t, 9.11 g/t, 7.02 g/t, 6.56 g/t, 6 g/t, 3.47 g/t, 3.09 g/t, and 2.79 g/t Au (Figure 3 and Table 2). These samples consisted of strongly hydrothermally altered coarse-grained greywacke invaded by zones of quartz vein stockwork and breccia that contain high gold mineralization.
Figure 1: Daina 1 South map showing geological and structural features, drill hole surface plan, artisanal workings and highlighted assays results from Trenching and Rock chips sampling Program.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/201820_627011f2b40e5b46_001full.jpg
Figure 2: Example of stockwork-like intersecting vein arrays hosted in saprolithic greywacke at Daina 1 South.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/201820_627011f2b40e5b46_002full.jpg
Table 1: Daina 2004 Trench intercepts.
|Trench ID
|X-UTM
|Y-UTM
|Intercept
|Interval
|From
|Area
|Length
|Azimuth
|Dip
|(m)
|(o)
|(o)
|(g/t Au)
|(m)
|(m)
|DAI-TR-001
|504856
|1311295
|20
|218
|0
|0.39
|1
|8
|Daina 1 South
|0.34
|2
|12
|0.37
|1
|18
|DAI-TR-002
|504849
|1311263
|4
|165
|0
|NSV
|Daina 1 South
|DAI-TR-003
|504854
|1311257
|10
|60
|0
|NSV
|Daina 1 South
|DAI-TR-004
|504845
|1311291
|5
|342
|0
|1.38
|1
|1
|Daina 1 South
|DAI-TR-005
|504860
|1311209
|4
|65
|0
|0.67
|1
|2
|Daina 1 South
|DAI-TR-006
|504745
|1311193
|7
|150
|0
|NSV
|Daina 1 South
|DAI-TR-007
|504750
|1311188
|10
|40
|0
|7.97
|9
|1
|Daina 1 South
|Including
|21.75
|3
|1
|DAI-TR-008
|504756
|1311195
|4
|60
|0
|0.80
|4
|0
|Daina 1 South
|DAI-TR-009
|504753
|1311198
|7
|155
|0
|0.43
|8
|0
|Daina 1 South
|DAI-TR-010
|504372
|1311241
|11
|155
|0
|0.71
|10
|1
|Daina 1 South
|DAI-TR-011
|504736
|1311231
|7
|65
|0
|1.22
|7
|0
|Daina 1 South
|DAI-TR-012
|504731
|1311243
|15
|155
|0
|0.64
|15
|0
|Daina 1 South
|DAI-TR-013
|501729
|1319151
|9
|115
|0
|0.37
|2
|0
|Daina 6
|1.12
|2
|6
|DAI-TR-014
|501738
|1319103
|7
|70
|0
|0.47
|4
|1
|Daina 6
|DAI-TR-015
|501762
|1319069
|14
|160
|0
|1.2
|9
|1
|Daina 6
|DAI-TR-016
|501768
|1319049
|6
|160
|0
|4.66
|3
|0
|Daina 6
|Including
|12.6
|1
|0
|Notes: The Company does not have sufficient information to make a determination of the true widths of the trench intersections reported in this release. Trench intercepts are calculated using a minimum length of ≥1 m, a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t gold, and may include up to 3 m of internal dilution within the intercept. Only intercepts ≥1 m are reported. Sample intervals are comprised of trench chips, which are sampled at regular 1 m intervals. Assays are reported uncut. Grid coordinates are UTM WGS84 Zone 29N. NSV = no significant values.
Figure 3: Daina 6 map showing geological and structural features, drill hole surface plan, artisanal workings and highlighted assays results from Trenching and Rock chips sampling Program.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/201820_627011f2b40e5b46_003full.jpg
Table 2: Daina 2004 Rock chips sampling Results.
|ID
|Sample ID
|X_UTM (m)
|Y_UTM (m)
|RL
|Au (g/t)
|Target
|1
|DAI-14383
|504726
|1311238
|364
|61,6
|Daina 1 south
|2
|DAI-14368
|504709
|1311225
|378
|22,3
|Daina 1 south
|3
|DAI-14522
|504711
|1311229
|362
|20
|Daina 1 south
|4
|DAI-14502
|504730
|1311236
|368
|16,1
|Daina 1 south
|5
|DAI-14520
|504712
|1311231
|362
|13
|Daina 1 south
|6
|DAI-14512
|504733
|1311240
|368
|12,9
|Daina 1 south
|7
|DAI-14381
|504728
|1311249
|367
|12,8
|Daina 1 south
|8
|DAI-14511
|504732
|1311240
|369
|10,7
|Daina 1 south
|9
|DAI-14506
|504723
|1311244
|370
|9
|Daina 1 south
|10
|DAI-14521
|504711
|1311229
|362
|7,17
|Daina 1 south
|11
|DAI-14396
|504730
|1311246
|374
|6,72
|Daina 1 south
|12
|DAI-14395
|504728
|1311245
|370
|6,61
|Daina 1 south
|13
|DAI-14376
|504734
|1311251
|367
|5,92
|Daina 1 south
|14
|DAI-14504
|504723
|1311244
|370
|5,84
|Daina 1 south
|15
|DAI-14397
|504737
|1311239
|370
|5,07
|Daina 1 south
|16
|DAI-14380
|504733
|1311251
|367
|4,17
|Daina 1 south
|17
|DAI-14375
|504734
|1311251
|367
|3,58
|Daina 1 south
|18
|DAI-14392
|504726
|1311240
|369
|2,96
|Daina 1 south
|19
|DAI-14530
|504710
|1311236
|363
|2,93
|Daina 1 south
|20
|DAI-14399
|504734
|1311238
|370
|2,68
|Daina 1 south
|21
|DAI-14384
|504728
|1311233
|366
|2,57
|Daina 1 south
|22
|DAI-14515
|504733
|1311240
|370
|2,11
|Daina 1 south
|23
|DAI-14509
|504728
|1311248
|370
|2,06
|Daina 1 south
|24
|DAI-14379
|504734
|1311251
|367
|1,9
|Daina 1 south
|25
|DAI-14527
|504715
|1311233
|362
|1,63
|Daina 1 south
|26
|DAI-14507
|503725
|1311246
|370
|1,6
|Daina 1 south
|27
|DAI-14503
|504723
|1311244
|370
|1,53
|Daina 1 south
|28
|DAI-14513
|504735
|1311239
|370
|1,48
|Daina 1 south
|29
|DAI-14362
|504850
|1311294
|379
|1,45
|Daina 1 south
|30
|DAI-14393
|504734
|1311241
|367
|1,43
|Daina 1 south
|31
|DAI-14531
|504847
|1311280
|369
|1,43
|Daina 1 south
|32
|DAI-14388
|504727
|1311239
|365
|1,42
|Daina 1 south
|33
|DAI-14516
|504736
|1311241
|370
|1,29
|Daina 1 south
|34
|DAI-14369
|504709
|1311225
|378
|1,12
|Daina 1 south
|35
|DAI-14517
|504736
|1311241
|370
|1,1
|Daina 1 south
|36
|DAI-14374
|504711
|1311229
|371
|1,09
|Daina 1 south
|1
|DAI-14551
|501760
|1319067
|380
|10,6
|Daina 6
|2
|DAI-14545
|501753
|1319087
|385
|9,11
|Daina 6
|3
|DAI-14553
|501759
|1319059
|393
|7,02
|Daina 6
|4
|DAI-14540
|501727
|1319108
|400
|6,56
|Daina 6
|5
|DAI-14560
|501765
|1319049
|391
|6
|Daina 6
|6
|DAI-14559
|501765
|1319049
|391
|3,47
|Daina 6
|7
|DAI-14544
|501753
|1319087
|385
|3,09
|Daina 6
|8
|DAI-14541
|501727
|1319108
|400
|2,79
|Daina 6
|9
|DAI-14552
|501759
|1319059
|393
|1,73
|Daina 6
|10
|DAI-14538
|501735
|1319111
|400
|1,45
|Daina 6
Next Steps
While the Company's focus remains the Bantabaye project for now, targeted programs of field work were carried out at Daina to further evaluate the as yet largely undrilled targets. In addition to the program of sampling reported here, a small program of IP conducted by SAGAX Afrique is being completed to evaluate how geophysics may contribute to drill target definition at Daina. This will also assist in keeping the permits in good standing.
Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QA/QC")
Sampling was completed following industry best practices, conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. An appropriate number and type of certified reference materials (standards) and blanks totaling 5% of the total number of samples shipped to the laboratory was inserted approximately every 20th sample to ensure an effective QA/QC program was carried out. Data verification of the analytical results included a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to ensure accurate and verifiable results. All samples were analyzed using Fire Assay FAA505 at the SGS Laboratory in Bamako, Mali ("SGS"). SGS is an internationally recognized and commercially certified laboratory and is independent of Sanu Gold.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Serigne Dieng, Ph.D., M.Sc., a Member (MAIG) of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), Exploration Manager of the Company and a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Sanu Gold
Located within Guinea's Siguiri Basin, a world class gold district that is host to several operating mines and major new discoveries, Sanu Gold is exploring three high quality gold exploration permits. The Company has defined multi-kilometer long gold-bearing structures on each of the gold exploration permits, with multiple high-value drill targets and is targeting multi-million-ounce gold discoveries. In its inaugural drill program in 2022, Sanu Gold discovered the high-grade Daina 2 Main Zone on the Daina Gold Exploration Permit. Sanu is operated by a highly experienced team, with successful records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting in West Africa.
Martin Pawlitschek
President & CEO, Sanu Gold Corp.
For further information regarding Sanu Gold, please visit the Company's website at www.sanugoldcorp.com or contact:
Anthony Simone
Simone Capital
416-881-5154
asimone@simonecapital.ca
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicates", "opportunity", "possible" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Sanu Gold believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans for exploration on its properties and ability to execute on plans, ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, ability to maintain its material property agreements, mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop its projects; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of gold and other metals, changes in general economic conditions and local risks in the jurisdiction (Guinea) in which it operates, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the potential for new discoveries, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
