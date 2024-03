Montreal, Quebec / TheNewswire / March 15, 2024; Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GER) ("Glen Eagle" or the "Company") announces that the court has homologated the judgement, ordering the Company to pay Gem Yield Bahamas Limited a compensation of $1,875,895 dollars including interest and $90,000 in penalty.

The amount awarded by the arbitrator Simon Potter on September 8, 2022 was $1,502,583 or less than half of what GEM was seeking.

The Company has no intention to appeal the decision.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Karl Trudeau, President

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

1000 Sherbrooke West #2700

Montreal, Quebec

Tel: 819-440-8495

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.