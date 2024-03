Largo to Release its Fourth Quarter and Annual 2023 Financial Results on March 21, 2024

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its fourth quarter and annual 2023 financial results on Thursday, March 21, 2024 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter, annual 2023 results and other updates on Friday, March 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/48drhVN to receive an instant automated call back.

You may also dial direct to be entered to the call by an operator using the dial-in details provided below.

Conference Call Details Date: Friday, March 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET Dial-in Number: Local: +1 (416) 764-8650 North American Toll Free: +1 (888) 664-6383 Conference ID: 00825768 RapidConnect Link https://emportal.ink/48drhVN Replay Number: Local / International: + 1 (416) 764-8677 North American Toll Free: +1 (888) 390-0541 Replay Passcode: 825768# Website: To view press releases or any additional financial information, please visit the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at: https://www.largoinc.com/investors/Overview

About Largo

Largo is a globally recognized vanadium company known for its high-quality VPURETM and VPURE+TM products, sourced from its Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on ramping up production of its ilmenite concentrate plant and is undertaking a strategic evaluation of its U.S.-based clean energy business, including its advanced VCHARGE vanadium battery technology to maximize the value of the organization. Largo's strategic business plan centers on maintaining its position as a leading vanadium supplier with a growth strategy to support a low-carbon future.

Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240315285950/en/

Contact

For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations

Alex Guthrie

Senior Manager, External Relations

+1.416.861.9778

aguthrie@largoinc.com