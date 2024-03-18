Starcore Reports Q3 Results

Vancouver, March 18, 2024 - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) ("Starcore" or the "Company") has filed the results for the third quarter ended January 31, 2024 for the Company and its mining operations in Queretaro, Mexico. The full version of the Company's Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.starcore.com, or SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All financial information is prepared in accordance with IFRS and all dollar amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

"Our quarterly results showed a great improvement in earnings from mining operations as a result of increased production of metal and, of course, the better metal prices overall," reported Robert Eadie, CEO of the Company. "We expect the metal production to show further increases into the next quarters as we benefit from our exploration initiatives."

Financial Highlights for the three-month period ended January 31, 2024 (unaudited):

Cash and short-term investments on hand is $3.6 million at January 31, 2024;

Gold and silver sales of $6.8 million;

Earnings from mining operations of $0.8 million;

Loss of $0.2 million, or ($0.00) per share;

EBITDA(1) of ($0.7) million for the nine month period ended January 31, 2024.

The following table contains selected highlights from the Company's unaudited consolidated statement of operations for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2024 and 2023:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited) Three Months ended

January 31, Nine Months ended

January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 6,784 $ 6,162 $ 18,992 $ 17,724 Cost of Sales (5,989 ) (6,715 ) (18,749 ) (17,362 ) Earnings (Loss) from mining operations and toll processing 795 (553 ) 243 362 Administrative expenses, interest and foreign exchange (1,004 ) (1,520 ) (2,805 ) (4,290 ) Unrealized loss on investment (58 ) (41 ) (329 ) (164 ) Gain on sale of assets 37 - 37 - Income tax - deferred expense 76 252 (36 ) (202 ) Net income (Loss) $ (154 ) $ (1,862 ) $ (2,890 ) $ (4,294 ) (i) Income (Loss) per share - basic $ (0.00 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.08 ) (ii) Income (Loss) per share - diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.08 )

Reconciliation of Net income to EBITDA(1) For the nine months ended January 31, 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ (2,890 ) $ (4,294 ) Gain on sale of assets (37 ) - Unrealized loss on investment 329 164 Income tax expense (recovery) 36 202 Depreciation and depletion 1,889 2,929 EBITDA $ (673 ) $ (999 ) EBITDA MARGIN(2) (3.5% ) (5.6% )

(1) EBITDA ("Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization") is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation's market share price.

(2) EBITDA MARGIN is a measurement of a company's operating profitability calculated as EBITDA divided by total revenue. EBITDA MARGIN is a non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another Corporation. The Corporation uses this non-GAAP measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation's market share price.

Production Highlights for the three-month period ended January 31, 2024:

Equivalent gold production of 2,514 ounces;

Mine operating cash cost of US$1,674/EqOz;

All-in sustaining costs of US$2,156/EqOz for the nine months ended January 31, 2024.

The following table is a summary of mine production statistics for the San Martin mine for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2024 and for the previous year ended April 30, 2023:

Actual Results for Unit of measure 3 months ended

January 31, 2024 9 months ended

January 31, 2024 12 months ended

April 30, 2023 Mine Production of Gold in Dore thousand ounces 2.4 6.4 9.4 Mine Production of Silver in Dore thousand ounces 12.4 38.2 48.1 Gold equivalent ounces thousand ounces 2.5 6.9 10.0 Silver to Gold equivalency ratio 86.0 83.8 84.8 Mine Gold grade grams/tonne 1.58 1.37 1.47 Mine Silver grade grams/tonne 14.6 14.6 13.5 Mine Gold recovery percent 89.1% 86.3% 87.1% Mine Silver recovery percent 50.3% 48.3% 48.6% Milled thousands of tonnes 52.7 168.5 227.8 Mine operating cash cost per tonne milled US dollars/tonne 80 74 67 Mine operating cash cost per equivalent ounce US dollars/ounce 1,674 1,815 1,535

Salvador Garcia, B. Eng., a director of the Company and Chief Operating Officer, is the Company's qualified person on the project as required under NI 43-101and has prepared the technical information contained in this press release.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. While this base of producing assets has been complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America, Starcore has expanded its reach internationally with the recently acquired project in Côte d'Ivoire. The company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

