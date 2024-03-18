Mabilo Stage 1 Cost Update

Not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE AND AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE

SUBIACO, March 18, 2024 - The Board of RTG Mining Inc. ("RTG", or the "Company") (TSX:RTG)(ASX:RTG) is pleased to provide a cost update for Stage 1 of the Mabilo Project in The Philippines.

A review of the Stage 1 budget conducted by the site team in February 2024 has shown Capital Costs have not materially changed and remain below US$25M as quoted previously. The updated key components of costs for the Stage 1 capital include -

Stage 1 Capital Component US$M Mobilisation and Mining Facilities 1.82 Topsoil Removal and Prestrip 5.53 Sterilisation Drilling 0.16 Creek Diversion 0.71 Clearing and Grubbing and Site Prep. 0.91 Relocation/Crop Compensation/Coconut Tree cutting 1.46 Local Community Access Way 0.25 Building and Office Equipment 1.87 Light Vehicles and Other Equipment 1.47 Port 0.89 Land Acquisition 3.65 Contingency (15%) 2.81 Total 21.53

Compared to the last cost review and budget in 2021, Total Operating Costs have reduced slightly with increases in Mining, Crushing, Product Haulage and Mines Department Fund costs being offset by reductions in Shipping, Supervision and Makati Overhead costs. The main operating cost for Stage 1 is detailed below-

Operating Component US$M Site G&A 5.55 Mining Supervision/Contractor Overhead 1.62 Mining Load and Haul 7.72 Grade Control 0.69 Clearing & Grubbing/Geotech and Dewatering 0.22 Ancillary Costs 0.50 Site to Port Haulage 1.40 Shipping 8.37 Crushing 0.71 Operating VAT 1.26 Makati Overheads 0.50 Environmental/Community Development/Safety MGB Funds 2.17 El Dore Royalty 1.43 Total 32.14

Commentary:

Commenting on these positive results, RTG's CEO Justine Magee said: "The Stage 1 financials remain very strong despite the pressures on costs we have seen in the industry over the last couple of years and reinforces our confidence in the project as we move into the development phase."

ABOUT RTG MINING INC

RTG Mining Inc. is a mining and exploration company listed on the main board of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Australian Securities Exchange. RTG is currently focused primarily on progressing the Mabilo Project to start-up having now received a mining permit for the Project, with a view to moving quickly and safely to a producing gold and copper company.

RTG also has a number of exciting new opportunities including the Panguna Project in Bougainville, which it remains committed to while also considering further new business development opportunities.

RTG has an experienced management team which has to date developed seven mines in five different countries, including being responsible for the development of the Masbate Gold Mine in the Philippines through CGA Mining Limited. RTG has some of the most respected international institutional investors as shareholders including Franklin Templeton, Equinox Partners and Sun Valley.

COMPLIANCE STATEMENT

Date: 18 March 2024

Authorised for release by: By the Board of Directors

