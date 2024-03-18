Andean Precious Metals Announces Q4/FY 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Toronto, March 18, 2024 - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company") will report its financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 after markets close.

Management will host a conference call / webcast the following morning to discuss the Company's results. A question-and-answer session will follow management's prepared remarks. Details of the webcast are as follows:

Date and time: Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. ET Conference call: Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610

Toronto Toll: +1-416-915-3239

International Toll: +1-604-638-5340 Webcast: A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available at https://www.gowebcasting.com/13196. Notes: To access the live webcast, please connect at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. Replay: An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days at: https://www.gowebcasting.com/13196 and on Andean's website: www.andeanpm.com.

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolomé processing facility in Potosí, Bolivia and the Soledad Mountain mine in Kern County, California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean's leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving our ambition to be a mid-tier precious metals producer.

For more information, please contact:

Trish Moran

VP Investor Relations

tmoran@andeanpm.com

T: +1 416 564 4290

