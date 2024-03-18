Flying Nickel Announces Board Resignation

Vancouver, March 18, 2024 - Flying Nickel Mining Corp. (TSXV: FLYN) (OTCQB: FLYNF) ("Flying Nickel" or the "Company") announces that, effective March 15, 2024, Jim Rondeau has stepped down from the Flying Nickel board of directors (the "Board") due to time constraints arising from other commitments. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Rondeau for his valuable contributions to the Company.

Mr. Rondeau was the director nominee of Norway House Cree Nation ("NHCN") pursuant to the Impact and Benefits Agreement with the Company dated effective March 3, 2023. NHCN has been requested to provide the name of its new director nominee to Company. Further details will be announced in due course.

About Flying Nickel

Flying Nickel Mining Corp. is a nickel sulphide mining and exploration company advancing its 100% owned Minago nickel project in the Thompson nickel belt in Manitoba, Canada.

Further information on the Company can be found at www.flynickel.com.

Flying Nickel Mining Corp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

John Lee

Chief Executive Officer

For more information about the Company, please contact:

Phone: Phone: 1.877.664.2535 / 1.877.6NICKEL

Email: info@flynickel.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR ‎DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/202079