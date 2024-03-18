Flying Nickel Announces Board Resignation

Vancouver, March 18, 2024 - Flying Nickel Mining Corp. (TSXV: FLYN) (OTCQB: FLYNF) ("Flying Nickel" or the "Company") announces that, effective March 15, 2024, Jim Rondeau has stepped down from the Flying Nickel board of directors (the "Board") due to time constraints arising from other commitments. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Rondeau for his valuable contributions to the Company.
Mr. Rondeau was the director nominee of Norway House Cree Nation ("NHCN") pursuant to the Impact and Benefits Agreement with the Company dated effective March 3, 2023. NHCN has been requested to provide the name of its new director nominee to Company. Further details will be announced in due course.
About Flying Nickel
Flying Nickel Mining Corp. is a nickel sulphide mining and exploration company advancing its 100% owned Minago nickel project in the Thompson nickel belt in Manitoba, Canada.
Further information on the Company can be found at www.flynickel.com.
