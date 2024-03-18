Enduro Metals Receives 5-Year Area Based Exploration Permit for the Newmont Lake Property

Kelowna, March 18, 2024 - Enduro Metals Corp. (TSXV: ENDR) (OTCQB: ENDMF) (FSE: SOG0) ("Enduro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the BC Ministry of Mines, Energy and Low Carbon Innovation has approved a new 5-year Mines Act permit to continue to undertake mineral exploration activities at the Company's 100% owned Newmont Lake Property. The permit will be in effect for five (5) years with a provisional expiry date of March 31st 2029.

The Mines Act permit which has been issued to the Company is required to, inter alia, enable the construction of drill pads and helipads, undertake IP surveys, store fuel on the property and maintain the Company's exploration camp infrastructure. The permit was approved following consultation with the Tahltan Central Government and the Province of British Columbia.

Cole Evans, CEO, commented: "Project permitting and consent have been major topics within the political landscape of British Columbia over recent months, so we are delighted to have received the 5-year renewal of Newmont Lake's exploration permit. Not only will this permit allow for 100 new drill sites, but it is also a signal of support for our exploration activities in the Newmont Lake area.

I would like to express my gratitude to our team, and the continued support from our partners at the Tahltan Central Government and the Province of British Columbia for their collaborative efforts throughout the permitting process."

About Enduro Metals

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on its Newmont Lake Project; a total 688km2 property located between Eskay Creek, Snip, and Galore Creek within the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Building on prior results, the Company's geological team have outlined multiple deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, copper-gold alkalic porphyry mineralization at Burgundy, newly discovered copper-gold porphyry mineralization at North Toe, and a large 10km x 4km geochemical anomaly hosting various gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and lead mineralization along the newly discovered Chachi Corridor.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Enduro Metals Corp.

"Cole Evans"

Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Ali Wasiliew - Manager of Communications

Tel: + (236) 420-4050

Email: wasiliew@endurometals.com

Email: info@endurometals.com

https://www.endurometals.com

As a continued effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication initiatives. If you have any questions online (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram) feel free to send direct messages or a post and include the hashtag #askENDR.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Enduro's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Although Enduro believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/202060