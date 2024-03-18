TriStar Gold - LP Permit Update

Scottsdale, March 18, 2024 - TriStar Gold Inc. (TSXV: TSG) (OTCQB: TSGZF) (the Company or TriStar) is pleased to provide an update on the application for the Licença Prévia (Preliminary License or LP) for the Castelo de Sonhos gold project in Brazil. On December 12, 2023, TriStar received a notification from the Secretariat for the Environment and Sustainability (SEMAS) for Pará State to clarify certain issues in our LP process, which was duly responded to in the timeframe requested. TriStar recently received a new notification with issues for clarification, which has also been responded to. This back and forth shows that SEMAS are ensuring they have a correct understanding of the project and are doing their jobs vigorously and professionally to minimize the possibility of errors in the licensing process.

Mr. Nick Appleyard, CEO, stated, "In November at our Public Hearing we saw what great community support we have at Castelo de Sonhos. Now we continue to work closely with SEMAS towards the issuance of the LP. These final few issues that are being worked on are not go/no go, rather technical definitions that should not impede the issuance of the LP but are causing small delays which is not unusual in a robust process like this."

TriStar has now submitted everything requested and responded to all comments. Although there is no formal timeframe for this review, TriStar feels that the receipt of the LP in Q1 2024 is now unlikely, and that receipt of the LP will most probably slip into Q2.

About TriStar

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have the potential to become significant producing mines. The Company's current flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project in Pará State, Brazil. TriStar has completed a pre-feasibility study and is now advancing permitting while evaluating optimization options. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG and on the OTCQB under the symbol TSGZF. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/201932