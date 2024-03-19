Bathurst Metals Announces Completion of Successful Diamond Drilling Program at the Peerless Project, Gold Bridge Area, B.C.

Vancouver - - March 19, 2024-Bathurst Metals Corp. ("Bathurst" or the "Company") (TSXV:BMV) (OTC:BMVVF) is pleased to announce the completion of the Company's inaugural diamond drilling program on our Peerless Project, testing the Beta Zone area. The program entailed completing four HQ-size diamond drill holes for 702.0 metres. The Peerless Property is in the historic Bralorne-Gold Bridge Mining Camp area in southwest British Columbia.

The company initially planned to drill three (3) holes totaling 600 metres. Based on the extent and concentrations of mineralization and noted visible gold, the program was expanded to four (4) holes for a total of 702.0 metres.

Mineralization consisted mainly of fracture-controlled to semi-massive arsenopyrite, pyrite, galena, and sphalerite associated with quartz veins, quartz-carbonate veining, micro-veining, and areas of extensive silica flooding. Intense clay alteration also occurs near sulphide mineralization. Mineralization is hosted mainly within brecciated and listwanite altered (carbonate, serpentine, talc, ± mariposite/fuchsite) ultramafics, sparse feldspar porphyry dykes and carbonatized felsic dykes.

This successful drill program allowed the Company geologists to confirm the occurrence of an east-west trending, near vertical structure associated with mineralization. The structure appears to offset the local dykes, and based on airborne and ground magnetic surveys, several additional structures may occur on the property in areas of elevated base and precious metals present in historic soil samples.

Lorne Warner, P.Geo, President of Bathurst Metals Corp., States, " We were very successful in our first drilling program consistently locating and encountering significant concentrations of mesothermal sulphide mineralization in the target east-west trending structure we believe is responsible for the gold mineralization. Confirming our hypothesis, visible gold was indeed observed to be associated with sulphide mineralization. We also suspect we have located a second similar gold-bearing structure, both of which remain open along strike and to depth."

Once the Company has received and compiled the multi-element analysis ICP (Induced Coupled Plasma) and gold fire assay data of the 108 selected samples. The Company will consider further drill testing in late spring 2024 as the structure remains open along strike and down-dip. Assay results are pending.

Qualified Person

Mr. Greg Bronson, P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Bronson has approved the dissemination of the scientific and technical information in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Harold Forzley"

CEO

Bathurst Metals Corp.

For more information contact Harold Forzley, Chief Executive Officer

info@Bathurstmetalscorp.com

604-783-4273

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Bathurst Metals Corp.

Bathurst Metals Corp. is an exploration-stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nunavut and British Columbia, Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Turner Lake, TED, McGregor Lake, Speers Lake, Gela Lake and McAvoy Lake Projects in Nunavut and the Peerless Property a gold /silver prospect in the historic Bralorne Camp in British Columbia.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.