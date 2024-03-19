Kraken Energy to Present at the 2024 Kinvestor Critical Minerals & Mining Virtual Conference

Vancouver, March 19, 2024 - Kraken Energy Corp. (CSE: UUSA) (OTCQB: UUSAF) (FSE: F2C) (the "Company" or "Kraken") is pleased to announce that Kraken Energy President & CEO Matthew Schwab is scheduled to present at the 2024 Kinvestor Critical Minerals & Mining Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 26th at 10:45 am PT (1:45 pm ET). More details below.

Kinvestor Critical Minerals & Mining 2024 (KCMM24) is a virtual conference featuring a stellar lineup of presenting companies in the critical minerals and mining industries. This event will showcase several junior mining companies exploring for minerals that are critical to the global energy transition including copper, graphite, titanium, and uranium, as well as the precious metals gold and silver. Hosted by Kin Communications president and host of The Kinvestor Report Arlen Hansen, KCMM24 will also feature a roundtable discussion with industry experts on one of the hottest topics of 2024: Uranium. Presenting companies and industry experts will have the opportunity to share about latest developments and answer thoughtful questions from attendees.

Register for free today and reserve your spot to hear from Matthew Schwab and other key executives as they discuss the latest in critical minerals and mining!

Presentation Details:

Date: March 26, 2024

Presentation Time: 10:45 am PT / 1:45 pm ET

Presenter: Matthew Schwab, President & CEO

Register now at:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5917066361315/WN_cdDwHVs4R7qqsuqYbq4oAA

About Kraken Energy Corp.:

Kraken Energy Corp. is a new energy company advancing its portfolio of high-grade uranium properties in the Unites States. The Company is advancing its 100%-owned Apex Uranium Property, located 280 km (174 miles) east from Reno, Nevada which is recognized as Nevada's largest past-producing uranium mine. The Company has additionally entered into an option agreement to earn 100% of the Garfield Hills Uranium Property. The past-producing Garfield Hills Uranium Property covers 1,238 ha (3,060 acres) and is located 19 km (12 miles) east of Hawthorne in Mineral County, Nevada. Kraken Energy has also recently staked the Huber Hills Uranium Property, located 136 km (85 miles) north of Elko, Nevada which covers 1,044 ha (2,580 acres) and encompasses the historic Race Track open pit mine. The Company has recently entered into an option agreement to earn 75% of the Harts Point Uranium Property. The Harts Point Uranium Property covers 2,622 ha (6,480 acres) and is located 49 km (30 miles) northwest of Monticello in San Juan County, Utah.

For more information about the Company, please visit; www.krakenenergycorp.com.

