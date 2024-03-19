79 Resources Ltd. - Corporate Update

The Corporation advises that it will not be proceeding with the proposed name change to Quebec Lithium Inc. (see news release, 79 Resources Ltd. Proposes Corporate Name Change, dated March 14, 2024).

The Corporation also reports that it will not be proceeding with the proposed purchase of either the Corvette Lake Lithium Project or the Edison Copper and Precious Stone Project (see news release, 79 Resources Ltd. Announces Financing and Provides Corporate Update, dated March 13, 2024).

About 79 Resources Ltd. (CSE:SNR)

79 Resources is a Vancouver-based junior mining exploration company. Traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol SNR, the Corporation seeks to acquire, explore and develop mineral exploration projects. 79 Resources currently holds the Five Point Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia and the North Preston Uranium Project in Saskatchewan. For additional information, please visit www.79resources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Ryan Kalt

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@79resources.com

Tel: 604.687.2038

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend,", "intention" "estimate," "target," "project," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the matters related to the Name Change, such as necessary approval by the CSE and more generally the ability of the Corporation to successfully complete the Name Change. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

