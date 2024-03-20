Menü Artikel
Spark Energy Minerals Names Andrew Lee Smith as Chair of Its New Technical Advisory Board

13:30 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, March 20, 2024 - Spark Energy Minerals Inc., (CSE: EMIN) (OTC Pink: MTEHF) (FSE: J8V) ("Spark" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the creation of its Technical Advisory Board. Andrew Lee Smith, P. Geo, BSc., ICD.D, becomes the inaugural member and will serve as the Chair of the Technical Advisory Board.

Andrew Smith is an accomplished Professional Geologist. He has over 25 years of experience successfully exploring, developing, and operating North American and African base and precious metals mining projects. He also holds directorships and management positions in several other junior mineral exploration companies.

In 2015, Mr. Smith competed in the International Corporate Directors Education Program and received the ICD.D accreditation -the only professional designation for Canadian directors recognized both nationally and internationally.

Mr. Smith holds a BSc in Earth Sciences from the University of Waterloo, Ontario. He is a Professional Geologist and a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia. He received the Mining Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 1994 from the Quebec Prospectors Association for his role in mine development with Aurizon. He was named Outstanding Alumnus of 2009 by the Science Faculty of the University of Waterloo for his contributions to mineral exploration.

Peter Wilson, Spark's CEO, commented, "The creation of the Advisory Board is integral to Spark, bringing an exceptionally high caliber of mining expertise to the Company and its Board. The addition of Mr. Smith adds a wealth of expertise gained from guiding companies from the exploration stage through the development of several mines worldwide over his career. We are fortunate to have him steer our Technical Advisory Board."

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals Inc., is a Canadian company pursuing battery metals and mineral assets with newly acquired interests in Brazil. The Company has acquired assets in some of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions in Brazil's growing lithium areas that are gaining recognition as a world hot spot for lithium and rare earth mineral exploration.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, SEE THE COMPANY'S WEBSITE AT
https://sparkenergyminerals.com
Email to info@sparkenergyminerals.com
Contact: Peter Wilson, CEO, Tel. +1-778-744-0742

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Property, financing and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/202355


