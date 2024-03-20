Manning Ventures to Begin Phase One Exploration at the Copper Hill Project, Nevada, USA

Vancouver, March 20, 2024 - Manning Ventures Inc. (the "Company" or "Manning") (CSE:MANN); (OTC:MANVF); (Frankfurt:1H5) is pleased to announce that it is commencing its phase one copper exploration program at the Copper Hill Project, located within the Walker Lane Trend, Nevada, USA.

The Company has engaged Hunsaker Inc. of Elko Nevada to conduct the phase one program on its Copper Hill project located in west central Nevada. Phase one exploration is designed to identify zones to be tested by diamond and or reverse circulation drilling. The exploration program will consist of property-wide soil and rock geochemical sampling combined with geological mapping and selective rock samples to be investigated by optical methods.

This exploration will be supplemented with a property-wide gravity survey. This initial exploration program is designed to identify anomalous areas in copper and other indicator metals and to investigate the relationship between the known skarn mineralization to potential copper porphyry mineralization that the company is seeking to outline.

The gravity component of the exploration program will aid the company in determining the relative extent of the intrusive rocks on the property. This data combined with historical magnetic and underground mapping on the property will assist the company in identifying suitable areas for drill follow up.

"We are eager to get boots on the ground and begin work at Copper Hill," said CEO, Alex Klenman. "The project has a history of yielding high-grade copper. We will follow a methodical, phased, exploration approach in the months ahead using modern targeting techniques to generate the best set of primary drill targets we can. We know the history of the ground and the fact there's been little effort to explore the property in the last few decades presents a compelling exploration opportunity. We're looking forward to drilling once the targeting is complete," continued Mr. Klenman.

About the Copper Hill Project

Copper Hill hosts copper-gold-molybdenum mineralization in both porphyry and skarn styled deposits in Mineral County, Nevada. The property consists of 66 mineral claims covering an area of 2.3 miles. The property is located 22 miles north of Hawthorne, Nevada and is accessible using well-maintained County Roads.

The Project is centered on a Jurassic Age quartz monzonite porphyry intruding Triassic age Luning Limestone. The claims cover 2.3 sq miles and are 33 miles east of the Yerington Copper District which hosts the Yerington Copper Mine (Anaconda 1952-1978), Ann Mason Deposit, Bear Deposit, MacArthur Deposit, and the Pumpkin Hollow Mine.



Click Image To View Full Size

Image 1: Location of the Copper Hill Project, Walker Lane Trend, Nevada, USA

Historically at Copper Hill, reported high-grade copper was mined from underground shafts from skarn and porphyry-copper styled mineralization at the Copper Mountain Mine. Between 1914 to 1926 mining from the "Copper Mountain Mine" produced an estimated 1,000,000 pounds of copper from shallow underground workings. Historic reporting from the period of production describes ore zones of contact skarn- type and porphyry-type mineralization with shipping grades ranging from 3.5 to 11.0% copper*.

*Historic Minning information was summarized from an "Unpublished Report on the Carson Sink Area, Nevada by F.C. Schrader, U.S. Geological Survey (Field work 1911-1920) 1947". Manning Ventures cautions investors that the historic exploration and production information is believed to be accurate but has not been verified by a qualified person.

The Copper Hill mineralizing system forms a topographic high surrounded and partially covered by younger volcanic rocks. Mineralization identified at Copper Hill are bornite, chalcocite, chalcopyrite, chrysocolla, copper-native, covellite, cuprite, gold, malachite, molybdenite, silver, sphalerite (rare), and tetrahedrite.

The Copper Mountain area was explored between 1959 to 1979 by Idaho Minning Corp. and Walker-Martel who conducted ground geophysics, underground mapping, prospecting and reported 6000 feet of Rotary drilling. Since that time ground magnetics were conducted in 2007.

Rock sampling collected at this time returned values from select samples of 7.2% and 12.7% copper and 1.06 g/t gold and 1.19 g/t gold respectively.

The target being sought at Copper Hill is a porphyry styled copper-molybdenum-gold deposit.

Warren Robb P.Geo., is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information contained in this release.

About Manning

Manning Ventures is a mineral exploration and development company focused metals and materials critical to the growing Energy Metals space. Manning's project portfolio is focused on Copper in Nevada, Lithium/Copper in Ontario and Quebec, and multiple Iron Ore projects in Quebec.

