Stellar AfricaGold Announces Increase to Shares for Debt Settlement

VANCOUVER, March 20, 2024 - Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (TSXV:SPX) (the "Company" or "Stellar") announces that, further to its news release of March 13, 2024, the Company has increased the amount of debt to be settled from $211,845 to $226,388, Subject to TSX-V acceptance, the debt will be settled by the issuance of 9,055,510 common shares at $0.025 per share (the "Shares for Debt Settlement"). In all other respects the terms of the Shares for Debt Settlement remain the same.

ABOUT STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian precious metal exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange symbol TSX.V: SPX, the Tradegate Exchange TGAT: 6YP1 and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange FSX: 6YP1.

The Company is head officed in Vancouver, BC and has a representative office in Casablanca, Morocco.

Stellar's principal exploration project is its advancing gold discovery at the Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco.

Stellar's President and CEO J. François Lalonde can be contacted at 514-994-0654 or by email at lalondejf@stellarafricagold.com

Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.

On Behalf of the Board

J. François Lalonde

President & Director

