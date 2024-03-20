Cohiba Minerals Limited: Appoints CEO and Non-Executive Director

Melbourne, Australia - Cohiba Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CHK) (OTCMKTS:CHKMF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Faheem Ahmed as Chief Executive Officer and Mr Jamie Larmont as Non-executive Director of the Company effective immediately.Mr. Ahmed holds a Bachelor of Engineering and Bachelor of Project Management and has over 7 years of experience in project evaluation, asset management, data analysis, lifecycle cost analysis and risk modelling including projects in the fields of infrastructure, mining, health and transport.More recently Mr. Ahmed joined Viridis Mining & Minerals in February 2023 and led the transition of the company into the Rare Earths sector where he played a hands-on role in the company's successful exploration and development strategy. Mr. Faheem Ahmed currently sits on the board of Viridis Mining & Minerals (ASX:VMM) as a Non-Executive Director. A summary of Faheem's Executive Services Agreement is included at Annexure A* of this Announcement.Jamie Larmont is a seasoned mining professional and corporate strategy expert, boasting extensive experience in operational and project management while working for BHP and RIO for over a decade.With a Bachelor of Engineering and a decade of hands-on experience, alongside his consultative work, Jamie brings a profound understanding of operational strategy, project value analysis, and corporate communication to his roles. Mr. Larmont's work in the mining industry has consistently demonstrated a robust commitment to generating business value and astute leadership qualities with the ability to manage large operational teams.The Company also advises that Mr Mordechai Benedikt will step down as Executive Chairman to a Nonexecutive Chairman role. As a result of the new appointments, Mr Andrew Graham has tendered his resignation as CEO and Executive Director of the Company. The Board wishes to thank Andrew for his tenure on the Board and guidance through the Company's exploration activities.Commenting on the appointments and resignation, Chairman Mordechai Benedikt said. "We welcome both Jamie and Faheem to the Company and look forward to their experience assisting the Company move forward. I would like to deeply thank Andrew for his guidance and leadership of the Company over the past 4 years and wish him all the best in his future endeavours."*To view Annexure A, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/47RT6VK9





Cohiba Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CHK) is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange with the primary focus of investing in the resource sector through direct tenement acquisition, joint ventures, farm in arrangements and new project generation. The shares of the company trade under the ticker symbol CHK.



The Company recently acquired 100% of the shares in Charge Lithium Pty Ltd, which holds exploration licences in Western Australia.





