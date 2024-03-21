Atacama Copper Corporation Retains Cascade Corporate Consulting Ltd. for Investor Relations Services

Vancouver, March 20, 2024 - Atacama Copper Corp. (TSXV: ACOP) ("Atacama Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting agreement (the "Consulting Agreement") with Cascade Corporate Consulting Ltd. ("Cascade") whereby Cascade will provide investor relations services. Cascade will aid the Company in building awareness in the financial community by maintaining relationships between the management of the Company and investors.

Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the terms of the Consulting Agreement provide that the Company will pay Cascade a monthly fee of $8,000 (plus applicable taxes) and will be granted stock options to acquire 200,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $1.33 per common share (the "Options") pursuant to the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan. The term of the Consulting Agreement is for a period of six months or until earlier terminated in accordance with the terms thereof.

The Company and Cascade act at arm's length and Cascade has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, other than the Options. The fees paid by the Company to Cascade are for its services only. The engagement of Cascade remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information regarding Atacama Copper, visit https://atacamacopper.ca.

About Atacama Copper Corporation

Atacama Copper is a well-funded resource company adding value through the acquisition, exploration and development of copper and precious metals projects in the Americas. The company is carrying out an aggressive drilling campaign at its Cristina precious metals project in Chihuahua, Mexico, with the goal of significantly expanding the existing mineral resource estimate. Drilling is also planned for the Yecora copper project in Sonora, Mexico. In Chile, the Placeton/Caballo Muerto project hosts several untested porphyry copper targets situated between the large-scale Relincho and El Morro/La Fortuna copper-gold deposits of the Nueva Union joint venture between Teck and Newmont Mining.

Additional Information - Please Contact

For more information, please contact:

Tim Warman

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Atacama Copper Corp.

Email: info@atacamacopper.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the engagement of Cascade to provide investor relations services. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the synergies expected from the Transaction not being realized; business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar to Chilean Peso exchange rate); change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Resulting Issuer disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/202494