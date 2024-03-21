Neotech Metals Announces Flow-Through Financing, Financial Star News Contract, and Termination of Thor Agreement

Vancouver, March 21, 2024 - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTC Pink: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing, in one or more tranches, of up to 2,142,857 flow through units of the Company (the "FT Units"), at a price of $0.70 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit will be comprised of one common share that qualifies as a "flow-through share" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one flow through common share purchase warrant (each such whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.80 for a period of three years.

The FT Units, including all underlying securities thereof, will have a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issue. Finder's fees may be payable to arm's length parties who introduce subscribers to the Company, in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration provision whereby, if for any 15 consecutive trading days the closing price of the Company's common shares (the "Shares") exceeds $1.00 per Share on the Exchange, the Company may announce by way of news release that the expiry date of the warrants will be accelerated to 30 days thereafter.

The net proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used for qualified expenditures in respect of the Company's Canadian mineral properties.

Neotech is also pleased to announce that it has extended its agreement with Financial Star News Inc. ("FSN") of 701 West Georgia Street, #1500, Vancouver, BC V7Y 1C6, e-mail info@thefinancialstar.com to provide marketing services for up to six months commencing on March 18, 2024. The new service term may be extended or shortened at the discretion of management depending on, amongst other things, the efficacy of the marketing services.

The services provided by FSN will include the creation of campaigns, ad groups, text ads, display ads, performance of detailed keyword research, setup and management of remarketing campaigns, optimizing keyword options, coordinating online advertisers and marketers, corresponding to online marketing targets, creating landing pages for ad campaigns and generally bringing attention to the business of the Company. The promotional activity undertaken by FSN will occur on a http:///www.theFinancialStar.com landing page, and via Google ads and native advertising.

The Company will pay a fee of USD $250,000 (plus GST) for the continuation of the marketing services. The Company will not issue any securities to FSN as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, FSN (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company.

Lastly, the Company announces that it has decided to terminate its option agreement with regard to the Thor project in Nevada, USA. The Company will be refunded its initial cash payment from December 2023 and the common shares issued to the optionor will also be returned to treasury (please see news release dated December 15, 2023).

Reagan Glazier, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: info@neotechmetals.com

Telephone:+1 403-815-6663

About Neotech Metals Corp.

Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing valuable mineral resources in promising regions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

The Company is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, B.C., and owns 100% of its TREO Rare Earth Element Property, located 90km northeast of Prince George, British Columbia, and 100% of its Foothills Rare Earth Element Property located in Central British Columbia. The Company also holds options on the EBB nickel-cobalt property in British Columbia, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

