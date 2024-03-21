Seahawk Gold Corp. Exploration Update

Vancouver, March 21, 2024 - Seahawk Gold Corp. (CSE: SEAG) (OTC Pink: SEHKF) ("Seahawk") is pleased to inform all our stakeholders that with the sharp rise in the gold price in the recent couple of months, the corporation is renewing its efforts to arraign and complete an exploration program on our two exploration properties in the Quevillon-Windfall area of north-western Quebec.

The Blitz property located approximately 30 km of Quevillon, Quebec, has seen very little modern exploration work on it, with the last drilling completed in 2019 which recovered a 4.4 meter mineralized section of 1.1 g/t Au in hole BE-19-01.

The Touchdown Property is located approximately 30 Km east-south-east of the currently being developed Windfall Lake Property of Osisko Mining Inc. and Goldfields Ltd. The best results of the 2019 exploration drill program were 5.2 g/t Au over 4.1 meters (including narrow higher-grade sections) and 13.32 g/t Au over 12.6 meters from hole TD-19-01.

Recently, Seahawk has engaged ALS GoldSpot Discoveries Ltd. to review and propose the next work program for these properties. GoldSpot completed the work early in 2024 and Seahawk is currently formulating a new exploration program considering market conditions, the weather forecast (dry weather/forest fire occurrences restricts our access to the properties) and manpower availability.

It is projected that a drill program on the Blitz Property will be the first evaluation work when all conditions are met to move forward.

New Director

Seahawk Gold Corp. is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard L. Tremblay to the board of directors. Richard brings over 25 years of knowledge and experience in the resource business. He has served on both private and public companies in numerous roles from consulting to corporate development. More recently Richard has served as corporate development of Temas Resources, and in 2022, he served as CEO and director of Allied Copper Corp.

About Seahawk Gold Corp.

Seahawk Gold Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian resource exploration company trading in Canada (CSE: SEAG), the U.S. (OTC Pink: SEHKF). Seahawk is the 100% owner four properties along the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt in the Abitibi sub province of mining friendly Quebec, Canada.

For further information please contact Seahawk Gold Corp. - seahawkgoldcorp.com

Giovanni Gasbarro

CEO and Director at 1-604-939-1848

Mitchell E. Lavery, P Geo.

President and Director at 1-613-298-1596

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/202466