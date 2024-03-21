Menü Artikel
Orezone Provides Notice of 2023 Year-End Results and 2024 Guidance

16:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, March 21, 2024 - Orezone Gold Corp. (TSX: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) ("Orezone") will announce its 2023 year-end and fourth quarter results along with its 2024 guidance on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 after market close. A conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results will take place on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

Webcast
Date: Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Time: 8:00 am Pacific time (11:00 am Eastern time)
Please register for the webcast here: Orezone Year-End Results and 2024 Guidance Webcast

Conference Call
Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-715-9871
International callers: +646-307-1963
Event ID: 3374829

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corp. (TSX: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a West African gold producer engaged in mining, developing, and exploring its 90%-owned flagship Bomboré gold mine ("Bomboré") in Burkina Faso. The Bomboré mine achieved commercial production on its Phase I oxide operations on December 1, 2022, and is now focussed on its staged Phase II hard rock expansion that is expected to materially increase annual and life-of-mine gold production from the processing of hard rock mineral reserves. The Company published the results of an updated feasibility study for the Phase II expansion in October 2023, and is currently in advanced negotiations with its senior lender for additional financing to fund the construction of this brownfield expansion.

Orezone is led by an experienced team focused on social responsibility and sustainability with a proven track record in project construction and operations, financings, capital markets and M&A.

The technical report entitled Bomboré Phase II Expansion, Definitive Feasibility Study is available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

Patrick Downey
President and Chief Executive Officer

Vanessa Pickering
Manager, Investor Relations

Tel: 1 778 945 8977 / Toll Free: 1 888 673 0663
info@orezone.com / www.orezone.com

For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945-8977 or visit the Company's website at www.orezone.com.

The Toronto Stock Exchange neither approves nor disapproves the information contained in this news release.



