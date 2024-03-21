Canadian Critical Minerals Completes Commissioning of Ore Sorter at Bull River Mine Project

Calgary, March 21, 2024 - Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed commissioning of a Steinert KSS 100 ore sorter ("ore sorter") at the Bull River Mine ("BRM") project near Cranbrook, BC. The ore sorter is being used to pre-concentrate mineralized copper material from a large surface stockpile prior to trucking to New Afton under an Ore Purchase Agreement ("OPA") (see press release dated October 5, 2023, on Sedar+).

The Company temporarily suspended trucking to New Afton in the last week of February 2024 following the imposition of road restrictions by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure of British Columbia to 70% of normal loads due to mild winter conditions in the Cranbrook area. The Company will resume trucking once road restrictions are removed. In the interim period, the Company will build a temporary stockpile of higher-grade mineralized copper material ready for shipment to New Afton.

The Company is also pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting held in Calgary, Alberta on March 20, 2024. Shareholders of CCMI approved all matters of business put forth at its annual and special meeting, including the re-election of directors Ian Berzins, David W. Johnston, Aaron Matlock, John Morgan, Gestur Kristjansson, Heather Kennedy and Chris Stewart. The shareholders appointed Kenway Mack Slusarchuk Stewart LLP as auditors of the Corporation. The shareholders also approved the Company's rolling stock option plan.

About Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.

CCMI is a mining company primarily focused on two near-term copper production assets in Canada. CCMI's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project (>135 million lbs of copper) near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. CCMI also owns a 34% interest in the Thierry Mine project (>1.3 billion lbs of copper) near Pickle Lake, Ontario which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, nickel, silver, palladium, platinum and gold.

Contact Information

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.

Ian Berzins

President & Chief Executive Officer

M: +1-403-512-8202

E: iberzins@canadiancriticalmineralsinc.com

Website: www.canadiancriticalmineralsinc.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, future work programs and objectives and expected results from such work programs. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and other risks.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and the risks identified in the Company's continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this new release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/202713