Goldshore Announces Filing of Updated Technical Report for the Moss Gold Project

Vancouver, March 21, 2024 - Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: 8X00) ("Goldshore" or the "Company"), further to its press release of February 6, 2024, confirms that it has filed pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects a technical report titled "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Moss Gold Project, Ontario, Canada" (the "Technical Report") in connection with the 100%-owned Moss Gold Project in Northwest Ontario, Canada (the "Moss Gold Project"). The Technical Report was prepared by Michael B. Dufresne M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., and Warren E. Black, M.Sc., P.Geo., of APEX Geoscience.

The 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") is illustrated graphically in Figure 1.0 below.

The Technical Report has an effective date of January 31, 2024. The Technical Report is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.goldshoreresources.com.

Interim CEO and Director, Brett Richards comments: "The NI 43-101 Technical Report filed today represents the next step in the Company's development, understanding and validation of the quality and quantity of the Moss Gold Project Mineral Resource. It in uncommon to see such a high-quality project in a tier one jurisdiction, with modern infrastructure to support a large mining operation. The focus going forward for the Company will be on de-risking both the technical aspects of the project, and the market perception of the project, in an effort to realize a valuation closer to historical trading norms of gold resources of this caliber. Today, we are conducting initial metallurgical test work for heap leach viability, which is on-going, and we are hopeful to have early stage results out early in Q3 2024. In addition to this work, the team continues to work on ancillary scoping studies to support a pre-feasibility study in the areas of: hydrology and river diversion; stage 2 archaeology studies; and stage 2 fisheries studies, as well as ongoing environmental baseline work. We will consider further metallurgical test work for heap leach viability based on results of on-going test work.

"We also plan to conduct a small drill program at Vanguard this summer, as part of earn-in obligations to Thunder Gold, and look forward to the results forthcoming in the year. (Area is illustrated in the highlighted circle in Figure 1.0)."

Figure 1.0



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1.0, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/202623_figure1.0.jpg

Qualified Person

Peter Flindell, PGeo, MAusIMM, MAIG, Vice-President, Exploration, of the Company and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Goldshore

Goldshore is an emerging junior gold development company, and owns the Moss Gold Project located in Ontario, Canada. The Company is led and supported by an industry-leading management group, board of directors and advisory personnel. Goldshore is well-positioned and well financed to advance the Moss Gold Project through the next stages of exploration and development.

