Scorpio Gold to Present at the 2024 Kinvestor Critical Minerals & Mining Virtual Conference

Vancouver, March 22, 2024 - Scorpio Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGN) ("Scorpio Gold", "Scorpio", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Scorpio Gold's CEO Zayn Kalyan is scheduled to present at the 2024 Kinvestor Critical Minerals & Mining Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 26th at 11:45 am PT (2:45 pm ET). More details below.

Kinvestor Critical Minerals & Mining 2024 (KCMM24) is a virtual conference featuring a stellar lineup of presenting companies in the critical minerals and mining industries. This event will showcase several junior mining companies exploring for minerals that are critical to the global energy transition including copper, graphite, titanium, and uranium, as well as the precious metals gold and silver. Hosted by Kin Communications president and host of The Kinvestor Report Arlen Hansen, KCMM24 will also feature a roundtable discussion with industry experts on one of the hottest topics of 2024: Uranium. Presenting companies and industry experts will have the opportunity to share about latest developments and answer thoughtful questions from attendees.

Presentation Details:

Date: March 26, 2024

Presentation Time: 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET

Presenter: Zayn Kalyan, CEO & Director

About Scorpio Gold Corp.

Scorpio Gold holds a 100% interest in two past producing mines, the Mineral Ridge Mine and Manhattan Mine, both located in the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada, USA. Scorpio's Manhattan District comprises the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge Project, with a 400 ton per day gravity mill. Adjacent to Goldwedge is the 4,300-acre Manhattan Project, centered on two past-producing pits, acquired from Kinross in 2021 The consolidated Manhattan District presents an exciting late-stage exploration opportunity, with over 100,000m+ of historical drilling, with significant resource potential, alongside valuable permitting.

Scorpio Gold also holds 100% interest in the Mineral Ridge gold project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Mineral Ridge. Scorpio produced over 222,440ozs of gold at Mineral Ridge between 2010 until December 31st, 2020. With a proven and probable resource, valuable permits, water rights, infrastructure, and the recently acquired Northstar exploration target, Mineral Ridge has significant near-term development potential.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company relies on litigation protection for forward-looking statements. This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding obtaining final Exchange approval for the Transaction and the Private Placement, exploration and development plans on the Company's mineral properties and use of proceeds for the Private Placement. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the receipt of all regulatory approvals required for the Transaction and the Private Placement, and those risk factors outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR+. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

