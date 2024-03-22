Tombill Provides Update on Geraldton Property

Toronto and Geraldton, March 22, 2024 - Tombill Mines Ltd. (TSXV: TBLL) (the "Company", "Tombill") is pleased to announce an update on its plans for its exploration project situated in Geraldton, Ontario (the "Project"). The Company is currently reviewing the results of its previous drilling phase and intends to spend approximately $60,000 in 2024 on a new geological assessment, of which over $30,000 has already been spent this year. The analysis of relevant geological data being undertaken by the Company and its advisors may culminate in a new work program with expenditures exceeding $50,000 for later in 2024, which may involve a new drilling phase. The Project has been on care and maintenance since 2022 and will continue to be on care and maintenance until the work program is finalized.

About Tombill

Founded 1935, by Newmont Mining and prospectors' 'Tom' and 'Bill' Johnson, Tombill (TSXV: TBLL) (OTC Pink: TBLLF) owns 2 of the 10 past-producing mines in the Geraldton gold district, 4 claim groups, of which 3 are situated in the Geraldton gold district of north-central Ontario (about 225 km NE of Thunder Bay). Geraldton offers optimal and installed mining infrastructure. Holdings comprise 74 royalty-free mining claims (60 fully owned patented claims, 5 leases, 9 mineral rights only). Of these, the 51-patented claim Main Group is in the center of the Geraldton Gold District and straddles the Trans-Canada Highway; the 5-claim Ellis Group lies 4 km south of the town of Geraldton; and the original Tombill Mine group of 6-patented claims sits 10 km west-southwest of Geraldton.





Property Location



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7659/202833_805fd889e451e84d_002full.jpg

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to its exploration program. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

