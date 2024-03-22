South Pacific Metals Corp. Appoints Michael Murphy as Director

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION, DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, March 22, 2024 - South Pacific Metals Corp. (TSX-V:SPMC); (FSE:6J00) ("SPMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Murphy as an independent, non-executive director of the Company.

The board of directors of SPMC now consists of Dain Currie, Geoff Lawrence, David Loretto, and Michael Murphy.

Mr. Murphy brings extensive experience in the resource sector to the board, and holds a BA from the University of British Columbia, an MBA from Saint Mary's University, a MSc from the London School of Economics, and an ICD (Institute of Corporate Directors) from the Rotman School of Business.

About South Pacific Metals Corp. (SPMC)

SPMC is an Asia-Pacific focused gold mining company with four highly prospective gold-copper projects, Kili Teke, KRL South, KRL North and the May River Project. All projects are located in premier mining regions in PNG. Both KRL North and KRL South show potential to host high-grade epithermal and porphyry mineralisation, as seen elsewhere in the high-grade Kainantu Gold District. The May River project is near the world-renowned Frieda River Copper-Gold Project, with historical drilling indicating the potential for significant copper-gold projects. Kili Teke is an advanced development project with an existing inferred mineral resource. SPMC has a highly experienced board and management team with a proven track record of working together in the region; and an established in-country partner.

For further information:

Adam Clode, Interim Chief Executive Officer (Tel: +65 6920 2020)

Email: info@krl.com.sg

