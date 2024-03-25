Copper Fox Appoints Manuel Gomez, CFA to the Board

Calgary, March 25, 2024 - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Manuel Gomez as an additional director of the Company until the next annual general meeting of shareholders.

Mr. Gomez holds a Bachelor of Accounting degree from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, in Mexico and an MBA from City University in Zurich., Switzerland. Mr. Gomez received his CFA in 1993, and during his career has held the positions of Fund Manager with United Bank of Switzerland ("UBS"), a global investment firm, and Senior Vice President with Credit Suisse Group. Mr. Gomez is an independent consultant, a member of the Institute of Directors (London) and serves as a director in another public company.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox stated, "We are pleased to have a person of Manuel's caliber join the Board of Directors of Copper Fox. Manuel's broad wealth of experience in the mineral and investment banking industry will be instrumental in advancing Copper Fox's corporate strategy."

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Ltd. on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and a 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

