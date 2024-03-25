Ares Strategic Mining Inc. Announces the Completion of its Mine Planning and the Commencement of Mine Installation Construction

To date Ares' ongoing core drill program has completed 909.79 meters of diamond drilling over 9 holes; locating additional zones of visually confirmed fluorspar mineralization connected to known mineralization at the permitted mine site.

Based on the prior and current drill results - - March 25th, 2024 - Ares Strategic Mining Inc. ("Ares" or the "Company") (CNSX: ARS) (OTC: ARSMF) (FRA: N8I1), is pleased to announce the completion the mine planning phase and commencement of its mine construction. The Company has started ramp installation work to intersect fluorspar mineralization and provide feed for the plant currently under construction in Delta, Utah. (For video of the first ramp installation construction please follow the link:

https://youtube.com/shorts/2zORefezeyw

The ongoing diamond drilling program has assisted technical staff to define the extents of fluorspar mineralization and has aided in delineating the placement and design of ramps to facilitate mining operations scheduled for later in 2024. As drilling proceeded, drill holes reached depths not previously investigated and intersected previously unidentified fluorspar mineralization which connect to our initial mining targets. These visually identified zones of fluorspar mineralization have the potential to expand planned mining extraction. Assay results are pending and will be reported when received by the Company.



Figure. 1 - Ramp installation begins at Ares' Fluorspar Mine



Fig 2. - Diagram shows the proposed mine design and ramp installation as it intersects with several fluorspar pipes at various depths.

NOTE: Oblique-view, looking NW and down at -49 degrees. The purple domain shapes were built prior to 2024, the blue shape demonstrates previous mining.



Fig 3. - Oblique-view from under Spor Mtn, looking East and slightly down at -4 degrees. Of note are the two new mineralized shapes, colored blue and green which represent new fluorspar pipes intersected in the recent drill program. The 2024 drilling has expanded and connected previous mineralized domains.



Fig 4. - Diamond drilling intersected previously unknown visual fluorspar mineralization in hole LS-24-09 at 84.73 meters (278 feet) depth.



Fig 5. - Heavy equipment rolls on to site to begin ramp development



Table 1. - Summary of diamond drill holes completed in 2024

*Visual Log of CaF2 represents downhole core length measurements and are not reported as true widths. True thickness of Fluorspar mineralization will be assessed upon receipt of assay results.

James Walker, President and CEO of the Company said, "Seeing the project get closer to production is extremely encouraging and motivating. The visually confirmed fluorspar mineralization from the current drill program was an unexpected bonus and provided us with still further confidence in our upcoming operation. The ramp currently under construction is the biggest development towards the largest fluorspar operation ever seen at the Spor Mountain Range, which has almost 100 years of mining history. The Company and its staff are excited at the tangible near-term and long-term prospects and are looking forward to commencing operations and being the only domestic supplier of metspar and acidspar in the United States."

In 2018 the U.S. government classified fluorspar as a Critical Mineral, "deemed critical to U.S. national security and the economy." Fluorspar remains the only non-metallic Critical Mineral, which is 100% imported in the entire country. Fluorspar's classification as a Critical Mineral in the United States translates to a faster permitting period, enabling mining operations to initiate more quickly than operations for conventional minerals.

Paul Sarjeant, P.Geo., is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. Mr. Sarjeant is not independent to the Company as he is a Director and shareholder.

Lost Sheep Fluorspar Project - Delta, Utah

100% owned - 5,982 acres - 299 Claims.

Located in the Spor Mountain area, Juab County, Utah, approximately 214 km south-west of Salt Lake City.

Fully Permitted - including mining permits.

NI 43-101 Technical Report identified extensive high-grade fluorspar with low levels of impurities.

Mining plan approved by BLM1

First approved by Rex Rowley - Area Manager, Bureau of Land Management - 24th August 1992.

1 Renewed by Mike Gates - Minerals Program Manager, Bureau of Land Management - 12th December 2016.

