Western Copper And Gold Announces Rio Tinto Exercise Of Their Anti Dilution Right

11:30 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, March 25, 2024 - Western Copper and Gold Corp. ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces it has completed a private placement with Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto") pursuant to Rio Tinto's subscription rights as a result of the Company's recent private placement with the incoming CEO.

Rio Tinto acquired 239,528 common shares of the Company at a price of C$1.35 per share for proceeds of C$323,363, allowing Rio Tinto to maintain its interest of approximately 9.7%.

ABOUT WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corp. is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com.

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
Western Copper and Gold Corp.

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corp.



Contact
info@westerncopperandgold.com
Western Copper and Gold Corp.

Western Copper and Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1JMCZ
CA95805V1085
www.westerncopperandgold.com
