Denarius Metals Announces Graduation of Public Listing to CBOE Canada

Toronto, March 25, 2024 - Denarius Metals Corp. (TSXV: DSLV) (OTCQX: DNRSF) ("Denarius Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective as of market open on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, the Company's common shares (CUSIP 248233207) (the "Common Shares") and certain common share purchase warrants (CUSIP 248233116) (the "Warrants") will commence trading on Cboe Canada under the symbol "DSLV" and "DSLV.WT", respectively. The Common Shares and Warrants will be concurrently delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") after market close on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman and CEO of Denarius Metals, commented, "Since our inception in 2021, we have successfully created an emerging metals producer from our portfolio of high-grade projects focused on in-demand critical minerals in Spain and Colombia. Our Zancudo Au-Ag Project in Colombia is starting production this year and our recently acquired Aguablanca Ni-Cu Project in Spain is expected to commence production in 2025. Cboe's global exchange platform and increased investor reach were major considerations in our decision to graduate our securities to Cboe Canada to support the continuing growth in our Company and the expansion of our global investor base."

About Cboe Canada

Cboe Canada is Canada's Tier 1 stock exchange for the purpose-driven Innovation Economy, providing a best-in-class listing experience for issuers that are shaping the economies of tomorrow. Fully operational since 2015, Cboe Canada lists investment products and companies seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

Cboe Canada is part of the Cboe Global Markets network, leveraging deep international expertise, industry-leading market intelligence and technology, and unparalleled service to deliver what stakeholders and the world need now, and for the future.

Rio Narcea Acquisition

Further to its news release dated December 5, 2023 related to the Company's acquisition of a 50% interest in Rio Narcea Recursos, S.L. ("RNR"), the Company also announced today that it has entered into an agreement with the RNR Shareholder Group to extend the due diligence period from March 31, 2024 to May 24, 2024 and to revise the next installment of EUR 5.0 million related to the purchase consideration due on March 31, 2024 to now be paid in two equal installments of EUR 2.5 million on each of March 31, 2024 and May 24, 2024.

The Company's acquisition of the 50% stake in RNR is no longer subject to conditional approval of the TSXV and the transaction has not been approved by the TSXV.

About Denarius Metals

Denarius Metals is a Canadian junior company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and eventual operation of polymetallic mining projects in high-grade districts. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Lomero Project, a polymetallic deposit located on the Spanish side of the prolific copper rich Iberian Pyrite Belt, one of the largest districts of pyrite-rich massive sulfide deposits in the world. The Company recently acquired a 50% interest in Rio Narcea Recursos, S.L. which has the rights to exploit the historic producing Aguablanca nickel-copper mine, including a 5,000 tpd processing plant, located in Monesterio, Extremadura, Spain, approximately 88 km from the Company's Lomero Project. The Company is also carrying out an exploration campaign on the Toral Zn-Pb-Ag Project located in the Leon Province, Northern Spain pursuant to a definitive agreement signed in 2022 for an option and joint-venture arrangement with Europa (AIM: EUZ) pursuant to which Europa has granted Denarius Metals two options to acquire up to an 80% ownership interest in Europa Metals Iberia S.L. ("EMI"), a wholly-owned Spanish subsidiary of Europa which holds the Toral Project. The Company is carrying out construction activities at its 100%-owned Zancudo Project in Colombia, which includes the historic producing Independencia mine, providing an opportunity to develop near-term production and cash flow commencing this year through local contract mining and long-term growth through continued exploration of the Zancudo deposit which remains open in all directions.

