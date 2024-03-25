Valhalla Metals Provides an Update on the Ambler Access Road

Vancouver, March 25, 2024 - Valhalla Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMXX) (OTCQB: VMXXF) ("Valhalla" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Ambler Mining District Access Road.

In a recent Reuters article was reported that Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy is asking U.S. President Joe Biden to approve the Ambler Access Road, a proposed 211-mile, industrial-use-only road from the Ambler Mining District to the Dalton Highway.

Speaking to Reuters at the S&P Global's CERAWeek conference last week and referring to the Ambler Access Road, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy stated: "I hope it's approved this year. But if it's a post-election decision and there's a new administration, I hope it's approved immediately."

The proposed Ambler Access Road is planned to cross Valhalla State mining claims at the Sun project and would unlock a host of critical and strategic metals located in the Ambler Mining District - all metals necessary for the green energy and transportation transition.

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, Valhalla's Chairman stated: "It's great to see the support of Alaska's Governor Dunleavy who understands the importance of developing Alaska's critical metals. It is clear that if the US Federal Government really wants a domestic source of strategic metals that they need to start permitting projects like the Ambler Road that will open up development of an entire mining district that can produce a range of metals needed for the green energy and transportation transition. The Ambler Road was an ANILCA promise written into law over 40 years ago - it's time to make true on that promise."

A link to the Reuters article can be found here: https://www.mining.com/web/alaska-governor-calls-on-biden-to-update-mine-permit-process/

The Ruby Tribal Council announced on March 20, 2024, that it has officially passed Resolution 2024-05 declaring its support for the Ambler Access Project, also known as the Ambler Road. The resolution was passed unanimously and shows the Ruby Tribe's recognition of the Ambler Road's importance.

Chief Patrick McCarty, First Chief of the Ruby Tribal Council stated: "The Ruby Tribal Council is dedicated to ensuring jobs and opportunities for our children and grandchildren. The resolution stands as a testament to our village's dedication to responsible resource development. We want to have a say over our future and supporting the Ambler Road is one way we can plan for future generations."

A link to the full resolution can be found here https://valhallametals.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Ruby-Tribal-Council-Resolution-of-Support-for-Ambler-Road-3-20-2024.pdf

For more information on the Company, please contact Valhalla Metals Inc.

